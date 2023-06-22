AL using St. Martin's issue for political gain: Mirza Fakhrul

"He once went to India and later to the US , and sought help to persuade BNP to participate in the election and to let them (AL) remain in power for another term," he said.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam sought to know if the prime minister took it for granted that she can no longer stay in power. If not, why are these issues coming to the fore?

He also expressed concern over the possible impact of the prime minister’s remark on bilateral ties with the United States as its Dhaka mission has already ruled out her claim, saying they believe in Bangladesh's solidarity.