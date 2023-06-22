AL using St. Martin's issue for political gain: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam has alleged that prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as part of her political strategy, provided false information about BNP's stance on St. Martin’s Island.
“The remark on St. Martin’s island is part of her political strategy. They want to gain an advantage through such statements. No country signs a deal with the opposition, it is signed with the government,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam was speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Thursday noon.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said, “If I say we would lease out St. Martin’s island or our country to someone, then we would face no problem to stay in power. But I will not do that.”
She also questioned whether the BNP intended to come to power by leasing out the island or the entire country to foreigners. She also alleged that the BNP came to power in 2001 with the assurance of selling gas abroad.
Addressing her remarks, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said her complaints against BNP are completely baseless. There have been no complaints against BNP over selling or compromising the country's interests. In contrast, numerous complaints have been made against the current regime.
He recalled the previous remarks of the prime minister where, according to him, she asserted that they had given everything away. And now the foreign minister is talking about seeking help from outsiders.
"He once went to India and later to the US , and sought help to persuade BNP to participate in the election and to let them (AL) remain in power for another term," he said.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam sought to know if the prime minister took it for granted that she can no longer stay in power. If not, why are these issues coming to the fore?
He also expressed concern over the possible impact of the prime minister’s remark on bilateral ties with the United States as its Dhaka mission has already ruled out her claim, saying they believe in Bangladesh's solidarity.