Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday

He said the meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30pm at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.
Sayrul said Fakhrul is likely to seek the opinions of journalists about their party’s next course of action ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.
He said the BNP secretary general will also take the opinions of the journalists about their movement demanding Khaleda be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.
The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.
They also said Khaleda needs advanced treatment abroad immediately as she is also suffering from critical cardiac, kidney and liver problems while her blood sugar is out of control and hemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.
On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.
However, law minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia’s appeal if she submits a fresh petition after returning to jail.