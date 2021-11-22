Fakhrul to exchange views with journalists Tuesday

He said the meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30pm at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Sayrul said Fakhrul is likely to seek the opinions of journalists about their party’s next course of action ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

He said the BNP secretary general will also take the opinions of the journalists about their movement demanding Khaleda be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.