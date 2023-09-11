Inflexible stand of major political parties pushes country towards conflict 

Concerns are escalating due to the confrontational positions of the government and opposition parties regarding the electoral system. The likelihood of resolving the problem through dialogue is diminishing.

The entrenched stances of the two parties are pushing the country toward conflict and instability. The path of dialogue and resolution remains open. Both sides should prioritise national interests and convene at the negotiation table as soon as possible.

Speakers made these observations at a meeting titled “Consensus or violence: Which direction are we heading” on Sunday. The meeting was organised virtually by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN).

Badiul Alam Majumdar, the secretary of SHUJAN, emphasised that according to constitutional obligations, the 12th national elections are scheduled to take place between 1 November and 29 January. Everyone desires these elections to be fair, impartial, and competitive. However, the current political landscape does not favour competitive elections.

He noted, “There is no consensus among political parties regarding the government's role during the election, and the potential consequences for the nation are extremely grave. The mounting tension surrounding the elections could escalate into serious violence.”