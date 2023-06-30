AL wants to join BRICS as the Western world doesn’t accept them: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) thinks Bangladesh’s joining the BRICS is an opportunist step.

When Awami League saw the Western world wasn’t accepting them, they started negotiating to join the BRICS, he added.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while replying to queries from newsmen at his residence in Thakurgaon town on Friday.

BRICS is an alliance of five emerging economies namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.