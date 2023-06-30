AL wants to join BRICS as the Western world doesn’t accept them: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) thinks Bangladesh’s joining the BRICS is an opportunist step.
When Awami League saw the Western world wasn’t accepting them, they started negotiating to join the BRICS, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while replying to queries from newsmen at his residence in Thakurgaon town on Friday.
BRICS is an alliance of five emerging economies namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Citing there would be no benefit in oining the BRICS, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Corruption is the main problem of the Awami League government. Wherever they go, which can be BRICS or IMF, they will not receive any benefit unless corruption stops.”
The Awami League government itself has created a political crisis in Bangladesh, he said adding, BNP is waging movement for some fundamental issues.
Restoring the rights to vote, upholding constitutional rights, ensuring freedom of press and accountability of the government, and, above all forming an election-time neutral government to hold a free and fair election are the main goals of this ongoing movement.
On simultaneous movement, Mirza Fakhrul said BNP has spoken to all political parties. The alliance they had has been dissolved. Those of the alliance, who are active on the streets, are involved in simultaneous movement and BNP leaders-activists are communicating with them.
BNP wants to formulate the outline of an election-time neutral government in consultation with all political parties, he added.