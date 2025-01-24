Tarique Rahman urges people to be determined to restore democracy, voting rights

Tarique Rahman said, “On 25 January 1975, the then Awami League government, in order to permanently maintain its power, killed the multi-party democracy by strangling it and established a one-party system known as ‘BAKSAL’ (Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League) instead of multi-party democracy”.

In order to establish this system, they ignored the opposition’s opinions in the National Parliament and passed the inhumane medieval Fourth Amendment to the constitution by force, he said, adding, “At that time, they banned all the media outlets and issued a decree to keep their loyal four newspapers open”.

Tarique added, “They (Awami League) spoiled the freedom and democracy, achieved through a long struggle of the people and spread a terrible anarchy in the society plunging the country into an era of severe chaos”.