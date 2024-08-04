University Teachers’ Network proposes 5-point for democratic transition

The proposal stated, an interim government inclusive of caste, religion, gender and class has to be formed immediately consisting of teachers, judges, lawyers and civil society members with the consent of the driving forces of students and the people’s mass uprising and based on opinions of the civil and political forces. The protesting students will play the key role in selecting the members of this interim government. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over power to this government.

It further said a shadow government will be formed with the all-party citizens including the representatives of the stakeholders of the main forces of the student-people uprising. They would ensure the accountability and transparency of this interim government so that a conducive environment is created for a democratic election in the country. Such a shadow government could continue even during a democratically elected government.

The proposal highlighted the tasks of the interim government. Those include forming a special tribunal and investigation committee with the help of the United Nations to try the persons responsible for the July killings and oppression of the people; cancelling the trumped-up, conspiratorial and harassing cases recently filed; releasing all detained in those cases; organising an election to form a constitutional assembly within six months of forming the government; the elected constitutional assembly would propose a democratic constitution that would not contain any dictatorial, communal, misanthropic and discriminatory sections; and, based on that constitution, the government would organise the next general election.