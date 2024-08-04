University Teachers’ Network proposes 5-point for democratic transition
The University Teachers’ Network has proposed to form an interim government immediately consisting of people of different sections and professions.
According to the proposal, prime minister Sheikh Hasina will have to hand over power to the interim government.
The teachers’ network held a press conference titled ‘proposal of an outline for transition to a democratic Bangladesh free of discrimination’ at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity Sunday.
The University Teachers’ Network said this in a five-point proposal for the democratic transition of the country at the press conference. It was stated that it’s the primary stage. The network will work to expand the proposal even further.
Associate professor of Dhaka University Samina Luthfa, in her opening note, stated that the University Teachers’ Network is a coalition of public and private university teachers in Bangladesh. They have been working for the rights of the teachers and students since 2015. This is a time for the transition to a democratic Bangladesh free of discrimination is here. In this context, this proposal is being presented on behalf of the teachers in support of the one-point demand from the students.
Following that, professor Gitiara Nasreen, professor Abdul Hasib Chowdhury, professor Tanzimuddin Khan and Moshahida Sultana read out the written statement.
It stated that the country was going through a terrible period. At the same time it was passing through a time full of extraordinary creative possibilities as well. They were witnessing terrifying repression and suppression. They were observing extraordinary resistance as well. They have seen a lot of mass uprisings but Bangladesh has never seen so many deaths within just two to three weeks.
It further said the current movement is no longer confined to the questions of quota reform only. The movement of the students and public demanding justice for the July killings has turned into a mass uprising. The nine-point demand of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) has now come down to the one-point of the Sheikh Hasina government’s resignation. The University Teachers’ Network expresses their solidarity with students’ one-point demand for immediate resignation of the government, it added.
Professor Anu Muhammad represented the ‘outline of transition’ on behalf of the University Teachers’ Network.
The proposal stated, an interim government inclusive of caste, religion, gender and class has to be formed immediately consisting of teachers, judges, lawyers and civil society members with the consent of the driving forces of students and the people’s mass uprising and based on opinions of the civil and political forces. The protesting students will play the key role in selecting the members of this interim government. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over power to this government.
It further said a shadow government will be formed with the all-party citizens including the representatives of the stakeholders of the main forces of the student-people uprising. They would ensure the accountability and transparency of this interim government so that a conducive environment is created for a democratic election in the country. Such a shadow government could continue even during a democratically elected government.
The proposal highlighted the tasks of the interim government. Those include forming a special tribunal and investigation committee with the help of the United Nations to try the persons responsible for the July killings and oppression of the people; cancelling the trumped-up, conspiratorial and harassing cases recently filed; releasing all detained in those cases; organising an election to form a constitutional assembly within six months of forming the government; the elected constitutional assembly would propose a democratic constitution that would not contain any dictatorial, communal, misanthropic and discriminatory sections; and, based on that constitution, the government would organise the next general election.
Responding to a question, Professor Anu Muhammad said the situation would not change if the incumbent government stays in power, rather it will deteriorate.
The quicker the government would resign, it would be better for the country and for them, he insisted.
He also said it is being said that the entrance of the Ganabhaban is open, but so much blood would not have shed if it were opened on 14 July.
He hoped the government would resign soon without creating any further problems.