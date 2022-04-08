Politics

Foreign Minister did not discuss about BNP in talks with US counterpart: Information Minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan MahmudFile photo

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the foreign minister did not ask his US counterpart to encourage the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) to participate in the 12th parliament election during their recent meeting in Washington.

The minister said this while replying to question from a journalist at the secretariat, reports news agency UNB.

“The foreign minister said this while talking to the media but did not discuss it during the official talks,” said Hasan.

“The Foreign Minister might have said that in the context of BNP going to the foreigners every time for everything. It’s not the opinion of the government or of the ruling party,” he added.

BNP is afraid of joining polls and that’s why they have rejected the Union Parishad elections as well as parliamentary voting, he said.

The Information Minister further said “the train of election” never waits for anybody as it did not in 2014.

In 2018, BNP was in a dilemma about boarding the train but later participated in the election at the last moment, he added.

To continue with democracy, elections will be held on time no matter who participates or not.

“It is not our duty to remove BNP’s fear. Hopefully they will join the election overcoming their fear,” Hasan said.

