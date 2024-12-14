Five AL leaders, activists arrested for July attack on students in Pallabi
Police arrested five leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate organisations from Mirpur areas in the capital conducting separate operations on Friday night in connection with the attack on the anti-discrimination student movement in the city's Pallabi thana areas.
The arrestees were identified as Pallabi thana Jubo League unit joint convener Md Mamun (35), Pallabi thana ward No 6 Jubo League unit leader Md Saju (34), Pallabi thana ward no. 5 Awami League unit relief and rehabilitation affairs secretary Md Saikat Islam (19) and its activists-- Md Bachchu Bepari (60) and Raju (52).
Sources at the Pallabi police station said leaders and activists of various Awami League organisations opened fire indiscriminately on students and the public during an anti-discrimination movement in front of Abul Taleb School of Mirpur-10 under Pallabi police station on the afternoon of 19 July this year.
Akram Khan Rabbi was seriously injured during the gunfire while he was crossing the road. Local people rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead. Farukh Khan, the father of Akram filed a murder case with Pallabi police station on 25 August in connection with the incident.
Pallabi thana police started investigation into the Akram Khan murder case. After scrutinizing CCTV footage, a team of Pallabi Thana police conducted raids in Mirpur-11 area at around 11pm on Friday and arrested Md. Mamun and Md. Saju forbeing involved in the murder case.
Deputy commissioner (DC-Media) of the DMP Talebur Rahman said in another incident Md Abid joined the movement with the students and the general people demanding the one-point demand of fall of the government in front of the Mirpur-10 Popular-2 Diagnostic Center under Pallabi Police Station on 4 August.
During this time, leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliate wings resorted to attacks on the movement with local weapons and pistols. During the attack, Abid was seriously injured by a bullet in his right eye. Later, he was taken to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital for treatment. Abid's brother Jinnat Sayedee filed a case with Pallabi Police Station on 12 November.
After investigation of the case as well as scrutinizing CCTV footage, another team of Pallabi thana police conducted a raid at Adarshanagar area at around 10:00 pm and arrested Shaikat, Bachchhu and Raju.