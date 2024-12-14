Five AL leaders, activists arrested for July attack on students in Pallabi

Police arrested five leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate organisations from Mirpur areas in the capital conducting separate operations on Friday night in connection with the attack on the anti-discrimination student movement in the city's Pallabi thana areas.

The arrestees were identified as Pallabi thana Jubo League unit joint convener Md Mamun (35), Pallabi thana ward No 6 Jubo League unit leader Md Saju (34), Pallabi thana ward no. 5 Awami League unit relief and rehabilitation affairs secretary Md Saikat Islam (19) and its activists-- Md Bachchu Bepari (60) and Raju (52).



Sources at the Pallabi police station said leaders and activists of various Awami League organisations opened fire indiscriminately on students and the public during an anti-discrimination movement in front of Abul Taleb School of Mirpur-10 under Pallabi police station on the afternoon of 19 July this year.





