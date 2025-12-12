Election campaign in full swing at Narsingdi

Since 1991, the constituency has long been represented in parliament by BNP’s Samsuddin Ahmed Eshak. After his death in 2005, Khairul Kabir Khokon was elected MP in a by-election on the BNP nomination. This time, Khairul Kabir Khokon, the BNP joint secretary general, has again received the party nomination. He also serves as the district BNP president.

Khairul Kabir Khokon told Prothom Alo, “When we go to the people, they come up to us and say that for so long they could not vote for the candidate of their choice. This time, we will be able to vote for you. That shows that the public has not forgotten our long-standing struggle against dictatorship and fascism.”

Jamaat’s candidate in this constituency is Md Ibrahim Bhuiyan, a member of the district Jamaat working council. He said, “If my party comes to power, corruption and extortion will come to an end in the country. I am receiving an unprecedented response from the people.”

NCP has fielded its central joint chief coordinator Abdullah Al Faisal in this constituency. He said, “We are holding courtyard meetings while touring different areas, with hundreds of people attending. The response is very encouraging. People want to see new faces in politics.”

Islamic Andolan's here is district unit advisor Shawkat Hossain Sarkar, and the Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis candidate is Mahmudul Haq Bhuiyan, vice president of the district unit.