Electoral politics-28
BNP’s hits the campaign trail in Sunamganj, Jamaat active too
BNP initially announced candidates for three of Sunamganj’s five parliamentary constituencies. With the party recently declaring candidates for the remaining two, election activities in the district have intensified. Meanwhile, demands for candidate changes have surfaced in three constituencies. Every day, alongside BNP candidates’ mass outreach, party nomination-seekers are holding meetings, rallies, and demonstrations.
At the same time, Jamaat-e-Islami candidates are conducting extensive public outreach across all five constituencies. The party is putting strong emphasis on campaigning. Although Islami Andolan Bangladesh has announced five candidates in the district, their activity in the electoral field appears comparatively limited. National Citizens’ Party (NCP) has not announced any candidates. While they are not visibly active in campaigning, they are trying to organise the party.
Mufti Shahidul Islam Palashi, district president of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo that their candidates are active and campaigning in all constituencies in Sunamganj. Among them, they are in a stronger position in Sunamganj-1, Sunamganj-3, and Sunamganj-4, while they see some weaknesses in the other two. He said they are trying to perform well in all seats.
Since the political upheaval on 5 August last year, activities of the banned Awami League have ceased, and its leaders and activists remain in hiding. The Jatiya Party (JaPa) remains inactive as well, with little visible effort from its leaders and workers. However, district JaPa member-secretary Nazmul Huda claims the party is preparing to participate in the election.
In Sunamganj, a haor-surrounded district with five parliamentary constituencies, Awami League won four seats and the Jatiya Party won one in the 2008 ninth parliamentary election. In the 2014 tenth parliamentary election, Awami League again won four seats, while the Jatiya Party won one as an alliance candidate. In the 2018 eleventh parliamentary election, the Jatiya Party, as an alliance candidate, won one seat, while Awami League won four. In the most recent 2024 twelfth parliamentary election, Awami League won all five seats.
However, the Sunamganj-4 seat has been the subject of discussion over the past four elections for various reasons. The constituency consists of Sadar and Bishwambharpur upazilas. From 2008 to 2018, candidates in this seat were nominated from the Jatiya Party as part of the alliance.
In the 2024 election, Awami League no longer ceded the seat. In this prominent constituency of the district, BNP has nominated lawyer Nurul Islam, former general secretary of the district BNP and a current member of the convening committee.
Sunamganj-1 (Tahirpur, Jamalganj, Dharmapasha, and Madhyanagar)
In this widely discussed constituency, the BNP nomination went to Md. Anisul Haque, a member of the district convening committee and former chairman of Tahirpur Upazila Parishad. Supporters of another nomination-seeker, Kamruzzaman, also a member of the district BNP convening committee, are protesting, demanding a change of candidate and the nomination of Kamruzzaman instead. Every day, protests are taking place somewhere in the constituency. Meanwhile, Anisul Haque is conducting vigorous campaigning. Another nomination-seeker, central Jubo Dal leader Mahbubur Rahman, is also active.
BNP candidate Anisul Haque told Prothom Alo, “I stood by the leaders and workers during difficult times. I never left the field. Now that the party has nominated me, everyone is energised.” However, Kamruzzaman said local grassroots leaders and workers are disappointed with the initially declared candidate. He hopes the party will listen to public demands.
Jamaat’s district ameer Tofayel Ahmed Khan is campaigning as BNP’s main rival in this constituency. He said, “People have seen all the parties. This time they dream of building the country with Jamaat.”
Here, Islami Andolan’s Fakhr Uddin and Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) leader Chittaranjan Talukdar are preparing to contest as well.
Sunamganj-2 (Dirai–Shalla)
Sunamganj-2 (Dirai–Shalla)
BNP initially left this seat vacant. Nomination-seekers here included former district BNP president and former MP Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, former MP Miftah Uddin Chowdhury, and Tahir Raihan Chowdhury (Pavel), former joint general secretary of UK BNP. Although Nasir Uddin Chowdhury was absent from the field for some time due to illness, he recently held a rally in Dirai town announcing his intention to contest. On 4 December, BNP announced him as its candidate for the seat.
Jamaat has nominated Supreme Court lawyer and former central secretary of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Mohammad Shishir Monir. He is actively campaigning. Shishir Monir told Prothom Alo: “I am trying to work closely with people. This is a haor area with many challenges. It will require a lot of hard work. People are showing interest. If this continues, I hope for a good outcome.”
Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh has nominated its central joint secretary general Shoaib Ahmed. There is discussion locally that if BNP forms an electoral alliance, Jamiat may demand this seat. Islami Andolan district secretary Sohel Ahmed and CPB leader Niranjan Das (Khokon) have also announced plans to contest.
Sunamganj-3 (Jagannathpur and Shantiganj)
BNP has nominated central committee member and UK BNP general secretary Qaiysar M. Ahmed for this constituency. Two other nomination-seekers—former district BNP vice-president Md. Anwar Hossain and current convening committee member Nadir Ahmed—have taken to the field announcing their intention to contest and are demanding reconsideration of the party’s nomination.
Nadir Ahmed said, “I have been active in the field for a long time. I am going everywhere and getting positive responses from people.”
Anwar Hossain said, “I entered the field fully prepared to contest. Grassroots leaders and workers also want me to run.”
Jamaat has nominated Mohammad Yasin Khan, a member of the Sylhet city Shura. In addition, Khelafat Majlish central nayeb-e-ameer and former MP Shaheenur Pasha Chowdhury, and Islami Andolan’s Mufti Abdul Hai are also active as candidates.
Sunamganj-4 (Sadar and Bishwambharpur)
In the second phase, on 4 December, BNP announced its candidate for this seat: Nurul Islam, former general secretary of the district BNP and current member of the convening committee. Other nomination-seekers included former district BNP vice-president and four-time former chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad, Dewan Zainul Zakerin, along with district BNP convening committee members Abidul Haque and Abul Monsur Md. Shawkat.
Nurul Islam said, “For the past 16 years, I have endured attacks and cases while standing by the leaders and workers. I am working in the field under the party’s central instructions.”
Jamaat has nominated district nayeb-e-ameer Mohammad Shams Uddin for this seat. District organisational secretary of Gana Odhikar Parishad, Sawgat Usmani Chowdhury, and Islami Andolan district president Mufti Shahidul Islam Palashi may also contest.
NCP’s potential candidate is district convenor Dewan Sazaur Raja Chowdhury (Sumon). He said, “We are simultaneously preparing for the election and organising the party.”
Sunamganj-5 (Chhatak and Doarabazar)
BNP has nominated district convenor and former MP Kalim Uddin Ahmed (Milon). Here too, supporters of BNP national executive committee member and former chairman of Chhatak Upazila Parishad Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury have staged protests demanding reconsideration of the nomination.
Kalim Uddin Ahmed said, “In 2018, even after not receiving the nomination, I accepted the party decision and campaigned for the nominated candidate. This time, the party has nominated me. Everyone here is united behind the ‘sheaf of paddy’.”
Jamaat has nominated Sylhet city Shura member Abdus Salam Al Madani. He previously contested here in 2001 as the alliance candidate. His election steering committee chief, Rezaul Islam, told Prothom Alo, “We are fully prepared. We have already held rallies, courtyard meetings, and various programs across the constituency.”
Islami Andolan has nominated Ali Akbar Siddiqi for this seat.