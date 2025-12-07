BNP’s hits the campaign trail in Sunamganj, Jamaat active too

BNP initially announced candidates for three of Sunamganj’s five parliamentary constituencies. With the party recently declaring candidates for the remaining two, election activities in the district have intensified. Meanwhile, demands for candidate changes have surfaced in three constituencies. Every day, alongside BNP candidates’ mass outreach, party nomination-seekers are holding meetings, rallies, and demonstrations.

At the same time, Jamaat-e-Islami candidates are conducting extensive public outreach across all five constituencies. The party is putting strong emphasis on campaigning. Although Islami Andolan Bangladesh has announced five candidates in the district, their activity in the electoral field appears comparatively limited. National Citizens’ Party (NCP) has not announced any candidates. While they are not visibly active in campaigning, they are trying to organise the party.

Mufti Shahidul Islam Palashi, district president of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo that their candidates are active and campaigning in all constituencies in Sunamganj. Among them, they are in a stronger position in Sunamganj-1, Sunamganj-3, and Sunamganj-4, while they see some weaknesses in the other two. He said they are trying to perform well in all seats.