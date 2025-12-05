13th parliamentary election: BNP and Jamaat campaigning in 3 Feni seats

So far, there has been no major internal dispute within the BNP in Feni regarding party nominations. However, on 7 November, district BNP member-secretary Alal Uddin Alal drew widespread attention on social media by filing an unusually styled “review petition” on Facebook seeking a change of candidate for the Feni-2 constituency.

Sheikh Farid Bahar, convener of the Feni district BNP, said, “BNP is a large party and differences of opinion are natural. But whoever is nominated as the sheaf-of-paddy candidate, party leaders and workers will work for that person. As in the past, the BNP will win all three seats in Feni by a large margin.”

Jamaat, however, is also optimistic about victory. Mufti Abdul Hannan, amir of Jamaat’s Feni district unit, said that Jamaat has been campaigning in all three Feni constituencies for the past eight to nine months after announcing its candidates. They have also been participating in social activities.

AB Party is similarly hopeful, placing its confidence in new voters. Aflatun Baki, the party’s senior joint convener for Feni district, said, “In the new Bangladesh after the events of 5 August 2024, voters are looking for new candidates. In that context, AB Party chairman Mujibur Rahman Manju is one of the leading choices.”