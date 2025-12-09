BNP faces tensions over candidate nominations in Chandpur

BNP has nominated ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan, a member of the central executive committee and former state minister of education, for the Chandpur-1 constituency. This has caused dissatisfaction among a section of the party’s leaders and activists. One of the hopefuls for the nomination was Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain, a central committee member who contested as the party’s candidate in 2018. On 20 November he held a press conference at the National Press Club with local leaders, demanding a reconsideration of the nomination.

Mosharraf Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Milan has not been in the area for the past 15 to 16 years. I have kept the party’s work going here. That is why I am still a hopeful for the nomination. Whatever final decision the party makes, I will declare my solidarity with it.”

However, Ehsanul Haque Milan said, “I have received the nomination from the party. There is no time to see or hear what anyone says. No matter what anyone does, I am the final candidate nominated by the party under the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.”

