BNP faces tensions over candidate nominations in Chandpur
BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are campaigning in five parliamentary constituencies of Chandpur after announcing their candidates. However, tensions have arisen within BNP over some candidates. In two constituencies, a section of the party’s leaders and activists have been holding human chains, blockades, torchlight processions, and black-flag marches, demanding changes in candidates.
Sheikh Farid Ahmed, president of the district BNP, said, “This is all part and parcel of the competition. Since the schedule has not yet been announced, those who have been declared as candidates are being challenged by protesters who feel there are other capable leaders. They are carrying out this movement for reconsideration.”
Meanwhile, Islami Andolan Bangladesh has also announced candidates in each constituency. Potential candidates have obtained party nomination papers from the National Citizen Party (NCP) in all five constituencies of the district. Once NCP’s nominations are finalised, they are ready to enter the field. In addition, several candidates from Ganoforum, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and other parties are preparing to contest. Jatiya Party (JAPA) activities are virtually nonexistent.
Chandpur-1 (Kachua)
BNP has nominated ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan, a member of the central executive committee and former state minister of education, for the Chandpur-1 constituency. This has caused dissatisfaction among a section of the party’s leaders and activists. One of the hopefuls for the nomination was Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain, a central committee member who contested as the party’s candidate in 2018. On 20 November he held a press conference at the National Press Club with local leaders, demanding a reconsideration of the nomination.
Mosharraf Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Milan has not been in the area for the past 15 to 16 years. I have kept the party’s work going here. That is why I am still a hopeful for the nomination. Whatever final decision the party makes, I will declare my solidarity with it.”
However, Ehsanul Haque Milan said, “I have received the nomination from the party. There is no time to see or hear what anyone says. No matter what anyone does, I am the final candidate nominated by the party under the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.”
For this constituency, Jamaat has nominated Abu Nasr Ashrafi, a district Shura member, who is contesting an election for the first time. He said the people here want change, and he is campaigning from his own position in the constituency.
Additionally, Omar Faruk Kasemi of Islami Andolan and Ariful Islam, chief coordinator of NCP in Kachua upazila, also intend to contest the election.
Chandpur-2 (Matlab North and South)
BNP has nominated Md Jalal Uddin, a member of the party’s national executive committee, for this constituency. However, a section of local leaders and activists have demanded a change of candidate. Supporters of Tanvir Huda, son of the late former MP Nurul Huda of Chandpur-2, have been protesting to demand his nomination.
Tanvir Huda said that the final nomination has not yet been given. During the party’s difficult times, he has been working on the ground with local leaders and activists. He believes there is still an opportunity for the nomination to be reconsidered.
Regarding this, BNP candidate Jalal Uddin said, “From the beginning, I have been working for ‘paddy sheaf’ (BNP's election symbol) with all nomination hopefuls. Except for a couple of people, everyone is united in working for ‘(paddy sheaf)’.”
Jamaat has nominated Md. Abdul Mubin, assistant secretary of Cumilla South District for this constituency. Additionally, Mansur Ahmed of Islami Andolan and Md. Miraj Mia, central joint secretary of NCP, have announced their candidacies and are campaigning.
Chandpur-3 (Sadar and Haimchar)
Sheikh Farid Ahmed, BNP’s central secretary for expatriate welfare and president of Chandpur district, has received the party’s nomination for this constituency. He said, “I am going door to door in every neighborhood, listening to their needs. I believe that if my party comes to power, it will work to fulfill the people’s expectations.”
Jamaat has nominated Md. Shahjahan Mia, the district secretary, for this constituency. He is also campaigning regularly in the area. Shahjahan Mia said, “If my party, Jamaat-e-Islami, comes to power, there will be no corruption or extortion in the country. The people’s fortunes will change. That is the goal we are working for.”
Other potential candidates campaigning include Sheikh Md. Zainal Abedin, divisional organisational secretary of Islami Andolan in Cumilla; Selim Akbar, district president of Ganoforum; Md. Zakir Hossain of Gono Odhikar Parishad; Md. Mahbub Alam, chief coordinator of NCP in the district; Md. Rokonuzzaman of Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan; and Ahsan Ullah of Bangladesh Islami Front.
Chandpur-4 (Faridganj)
BNP has announced Md. Harunur Rashid, the party’s secretary for banking and revenue affairs, as its candidate for this constituency. After the former MP’s nomination was announced, supporters of another hopeful, M.A. Hannan, convener of Faridganj upazila BNP, protested by burning tires on the road for three consecutive days. They are still demanding a change in the candidate.
Manzil Hossain, a follower of Hannan and former convener of the Upazila BNP, said, “Harunur Rashid has not been with the leaders and activists for the past 17 years. They will not leave the field without a change of candidate.”
However, BNP candidate Harunur Rashid said, “I have entered the field after receiving the signal from the party. Those who are opposing now have become frustrated by continuously protesting for a change. I have heard that they will contest as independents. That will not affect ‘Dhaner Sheesh’ at all.”
For this constituency, Jamaat’s district Amir Md. Billal Hossain Mia is contesting as the party candidate and has been campaigning in the area for several months. Additionally, Maqbul Hossain of Islami Andolan and Dewan Md. Shariful Islam, chief coordinator of NCP in the upazila, have obtained party nominations.
Chandpur-5 (Hajiganj and Shahrasthi)
BNP has nominated Mominul Haque, former district president and member of the party’s executive committee, as its candidate for this constituency. Although a few individuals campaigned here before the nomination was announced, no one is visible after the announcement.
Jamaat has nominated Md. Abul Hossain, assistant secretary of the district, while Islami Andolan’s candidate is Mohammad Ali.
Md. Mahbub Alam, central joint chief coordinator of NCP, has obtained the party nomination and is campaigning. He said, “We have obtained party nomination papers in five constituencies. However, today (Sunday) a three-party alliance has been formed. Once the final candidates are announced, we will clarify our position.”