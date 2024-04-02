AL eyes minimizing internal feuds

Ruling Awami League has decided to hold councils of outdated district and upazila committees to bridge the fissure created among the party’s grassroots. The party also decided to announce full-fledged committees in the organisational units which held councils but did not form full-fledged committees.

Awami League’s central leaders hold meetings with leaders and lawmakers of Rangpur and Chattogram division on Saturday. The AL central body is scheduled to hold a meeting with Khulna division on 4 April and Mymensingh division on 21 April. The meetings with other divisions will be held after Eid ul Fitr.

Sources said two issues—AL’s internal conflict and the party’s decision not to support any candidate in upazila election—were discussed most during two meetings. Following the meetings, the party high-ups think that internal conflict will decrease to some extent if councils can be held and full-fledged committees formed.

Meanwhile, the grassroots of the party wanted the central leaders to support a single candidate in the upazila election where there would be no party symbol. But AL central leadership is of the view that supporting a single candidate from the party would not be appropriate. But the party would not interfere if the party’s local leadership can field a single candidate.