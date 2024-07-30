Jamaat terms decision on its ban as 'stubborn' and 'unlawful'

“If the tendency of banning a political party by any other party or alliance is introduced, the parties would continue to ban others in future. And there will be nothing called discipline in the country,” he noted.

Shafiqur Rahman mentioned Jamaat as an established democratic party and claimed that they played historic roles in all democratic movements in the country. Recalling the current ruling party’s alliance with them, he said Awami League allied with Jamaat in many movements in the past.

“The demand to ban such a democratic organisation is unlawful and beyond their jurisdiction,” he noted.