BNP to take to streets again if people’s interest violated: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said BNP will take to streets again if the interests of the party and people of the country are infringed. BNP will succeed in the fight of establishing democracy, braving all the odds.

Mirza Fakhrul made this remark while distributing Eid gifts on behalf of BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today. Dhaka city north unit BNP organised the programme at Beraid Eidgah Ground in the afternoon.

The BNP leaders said a conspiracy is being hatched home and abroad but no conspiracy will be allowed to succeed in any way. Any attempt to incite people of the country by anyone from France, London or America would be thwarted. No unstable environment will be accepted in the country. The struggle must continue to achieve the people's right to vote and democratic rights.

“We are not in favor of India or Pakistan. We are neither in favor of the US or UK. We are in favor of Bangladesh. Our acting Chairman has said that Bangladesh first,” Mirza Fakhrul said.