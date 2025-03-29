BNP to take to streets again if people’s interest violated: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said BNP will take to streets again if the interests of the party and people of the country are infringed. BNP will succeed in the fight of establishing democracy, braving all the odds.
Mirza Fakhrul made this remark while distributing Eid gifts on behalf of BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today. Dhaka city north unit BNP organised the programme at Beraid Eidgah Ground in the afternoon.
The BNP leaders said a conspiracy is being hatched home and abroad but no conspiracy will be allowed to succeed in any way. Any attempt to incite people of the country by anyone from France, London or America would be thwarted. No unstable environment will be accepted in the country. The struggle must continue to achieve the people's right to vote and democratic rights.
“We are not in favor of India or Pakistan. We are neither in favor of the US or UK. We are in favor of Bangladesh. Our acting Chairman has said that Bangladesh first,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
He maintained that BNP carried out reforms, established multiparty democracy by abolishing one-party rule and instated a caretaker government system.
Recalling the struggle of BNP men in the last 17 years in establishing democracy in the country, Mirza Fakhrul claimed that 99 per cent BNP activists were harassed in this period.
The BNP secretary said that people made Dr Yunus Chief Adviser of the country so that he could create a level playing field within a short period of time and hold elections. BNP speaks about elections as all struggles were for people’s franchise. But this government won’t be allowed to cling to power for an indefinite period.
Saying that a certain quarter is trying to delay the election to create an unstable environment in the country, the BNP leader urged the government to hold the election to hand over power to elected representatives of the country.
BNP's Microfinance Secretary MA Qayum and Dhaka city north BNP Convener Aminul Haque also spoke at the event, chaired by Dhaka city BNP Joint Convener Tahirul Islam.