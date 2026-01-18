Ammar tears down banner put up by teacher, Zia Parishad leader congratulating Tarique Rahman

Rajshahi University Central Students Union (RUCSU) general secretary Salahuddin Ammar tore down a banner stretched by a university teacher and president of Rajshahi district Jatiya Zia Parishad following Tarique Rahman’s election as BNP chairman.

Ammar tore down the banner today, Sunday, around noon in front of the Shaheed Buddhijibi Memorial Square on Paris Road. Earlier, at around 11:30 am, Ammar had posted on his Facebook that he had given Muhammad Nesar Uddin Talukdar, president of the district Zia Parishad and teacher of the university’s Arabic language department, a deadline to remove the banner before 2:00 pm.