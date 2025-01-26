Tarique warns against state support for students' move to form party
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has welcomed the move by the students who led last year's uprising to form a political party, but warned that it would disappoint the people if it is seen to enjoy the state and current administration's support.
Speaking virtually at a discussion on Saturday, he also said indulging controversies over the national elections will only strengthen the position of the defeated fascist forces.
Jatiya Shikkhak Karmachari Oikya Jote arranged the programme titled “Jatiya Shikkhak Dibos and Shikkhak Samabesh” at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking the 89th birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman (19 January).
“The country's students and youth have become interested in the state and political system, which is certainly a positive aspect,” Tarique said.
He said the young people have not been able to vote in a single election in the last one and a half decades.
“If any of these young people, deprived of democratic and political rights, form a new political party to establish the rights of the people, BNP certainly welcomes the initiative. But if anyone seeks help from the state and administrative support to form a political party, it will disappoint the people,” the BNP leader said.
He also said that if the behaviour, comments, or statements of those intending to form a new party are antagonistic and vindictive towards other political parties, that would also be undesirable to the people.
“Of course, today’s youth are the future of Bangladesh. The youth will create a new path by coming out of the past, but not in a questionable way. The path should be transparent and normal,” Tarique opined.
He also considered any misunderstanding or unnecessary argument between the interim government and the pro-democracy forces of Bangladesh as a waste of time.
“But at the same time, I want to draw the attention of the government and say that if the people can patiently accept its failures in various areas, it is important for those in the government to have much more patience and tolerance,” the BNP leader said.
As BNP pursues politics for the welfare of the people, he said their party aims to ensure the people’s political and economic power.
"Election is one of the main effective tools to ensure the political power of the people. Creating controversy over the election arrangement means unwittingly strengthening the position of fugitive and defeated fascist forces," Tarique warned.
He also instructed party leaders and activists at all levels to remain alert to ensure that no one creates confusion or provokes controversy over their activities.
“The people are the source of BNP's political power, and as long as the people are with us, no conspiracy will be able to defeat us, Inshallah,” Tarique said.
The BNP Acting Chairman's statement comes amid a political debate triggered by his party's secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, expressing doubts over the the interim government’s neutrality with students being part of it, that Information Adviser Nahid Islam, one of the student leaders of the uprising, countered by suggesting Fakhrul's statement indicated BNP would prefer a '1/11'-type government.
Tarique appealed to all sections of society, including teachers, intellectuals, and journalists, to understand that democracy develops through daily actions, attitudes, and practices, not through procedures written in books.
"We’ll certainly have different opinions and paths, and that is the beauty of democracy. But our goal is one and the same... Our goal is to establish a liberal, democratic, equitable, and humane Bangladesh," he said.
The BNP leader said that after the 'mafia chief' Sheikh Hasina fled the country following the people's uprising, a great opportunity had arisen to establish a democratic, equitable, and humane Bangladesh.
He, however, warned that any conspiracy by the 'fugitive autocrat' and her associates, or unnecessary misunderstandings between pro-democracy forces, could jeopardise the opportunity. "Everyone needs to remain aware of it."
Tarique said the BNP is in favour of both reform and election. "Both are very important. Some people try to provoke unnecessary arguments with a purposeful question: which comes first, reform or elections? If we look at the current situation in the country, it is different."
At this moment, he said it is more important for crores of families across the country to manage their households than to focus on elections and reforms.
"On one hand, there is the soaring cost of living, and on the other, the burden of VAT imposed on the people. As a result, farmers, workers, day labourers, low-income people, and even lower-middle-class families are finding it difficult to maintain their families. Many families are silently suffering," the BNP leader observed.
He asked how the daily suffering and hardships of the people can be alleviated, how market syndicates can be broken to keep commodity prices within the reach of the people, how people can be freed from false cases filed during the fascist regime, and how law enforcement can be made more active to ensure the safety of people's lives and property. "These issues must be at the top of the interim government's priority list."
Despite the various limitations of the interim government, the BNP leader said he believes it should not be allowed to fail, he said.
On the occasion, Tarique also pledged that the BNP would play a positive role in ensuring the rightful demands of teachers if it is voted into power.