Tarique warns against state support for students' move to form party

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has welcomed the move by the students who led last year's uprising to form a political party, but warned that it would disappoint the people if it is seen to enjoy the state and current administration's support.

Speaking virtually at a discussion on Saturday, he also said indulging controversies over the national elections will only strengthen the position of the defeated fascist forces.

Jatiya Shikkhak Karmachari Oikya Jote arranged the programme titled “Jatiya Shikkhak Dibos and Shikkhak Samabesh” at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking the 89th birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman (19 January).