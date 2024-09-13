Dialogue after reform proposal, election later

The government is hopeful that the six commissions for reforms will be able to submit their reports within three months.

The government is thinking of holding election after building up political consensus through dialogue, making specific commitments and bringing amendments in a few cases.

The interim government has formed six commissions for the reformation of election system, police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption system, public administration and constitution. Six persons have been given charge as the chiefs of these commissions. However, no complete commission has been formed yet. The terms of reference, priorities, scope of work, etc, had not been determined till Thursday. However, the chiefs of two commissions have personally given Prothom Alo an idea of which areas they think require reforms.

In the speech given towards the nation on this Wednesday, chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus highlighted an outline of the reforms. The matter also came up in the press briefing following a meeting of the adviser council on Thursday. A journalist mentioned that some reform commissions like this were also formed during the regime of Ershad government but they could not be implemented.

Environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said that there are major differences between this government and the Ershad government. This government is the result of a mass uprising. There were two key words behind this mass uprising. One is anti-discrimination and the other is reforms. The objective is to take the country towards an actual democracy. Since this government has fundamental differences with the Ershad government so the work policies, plans and objectives of that government cannot in any way be compared with this one.