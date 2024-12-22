BNP, some other parties demand elections within 2025
A sense of distrust is growing between different political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the interim government, regarding the election roadmap.
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus recently indicated a possible timeline for the elections. Still, political parties expressed dissatisfaction, citing that they were not consulted about the election timeline.
According to the BNP and other parties, a distance is developing between them and the government as the latter is providing no specific statement regarding the elections. They also alleged that the interim government is maintaining no regular, formal, or informal communication with political parties.
Till date, the chief adviser has invited the political parties on three occasions and held discussions with them on prevailing issues.
The BNP, its allies, and Jamaat-e-Islami have been demanding a roadmap over necessary reforms and elections.
After four months of the interim government, the chief adviser hinted at the possible timeline when he was addressing the nation on 16 December. He said, “Broadly speaking, the election date can be set between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026”. His press secretary Shafiqul Alam later clarified that the elections will be held within 30 June, 2026.
However, the BNP leadership contends that such a prolonged timeline is unnecessary. They are calling for elections at an earlier time. Jamaat-e-Islami, which had previously supported granting the government sufficient time for necessary reforms, has now aligned with the BNP in demanding elections within 2025.
The political parties took the indication of elections as a positive step, though it is already late. At the same time, they raised complaints over lack of clarity on the election timeline and their communication gap with the interim government.
Now, they demanded that the government hold discussions with them and formulate a roadmap on the basis of a consensus.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo in this regard, “We have been supporting the government from the outset and have held three meetings with the chief adviser so far. We requested for maintaining communication and holding discussions regularly with the political parties. It did not happen. A timeline has been announced without any consultation with the parties. These are creating a distance.”
Adding to the distance is a growing suspicion among the parties that the government might be intentionally delaying elections to create space for the emergence of new political entities. As the student leaders, who led the uprising, are officially forming a new party, the BNP and other parties are doubtful if any party is being formed under the government’s shelter.
Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Biplabi Workers Party and a leader of Ganatantra Manch, said there is widespread discussion in political circles about whether a section of the government is backing efforts to form new parties, and is intentionally delaying elections to accommodate them.
These issues decreased the trust in the government. To understand the views, the government should communicate with the political parties, he added.