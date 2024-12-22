BNP, some other parties demand elections within 2025

A sense of distrust is growing between different political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the interim government, regarding the election roadmap.

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus recently indicated a possible timeline for the elections. Still, political parties expressed dissatisfaction, citing that they were not consulted about the election timeline.

According to the BNP and other parties, a distance is developing between them and the government as the latter is providing no specific statement regarding the elections. They also alleged that the interim government is maintaining no regular, formal, or informal communication with political parties.