EC monitors Rajshahi, Sylhet city polls through CCTV cameras

The election commission (EC) has been observing the Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporation elections on Wednesday from the election commission building auditorium in Dhaka.
A temporary control room has been set up to monitor the elections in the two cities.
Election commissioners Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Md. Alamgir and Rasheda Sultana have been observing the overall situation since 6:00 am on Wednesday.
They are monitoring the overall polls situation through 23 digital display boards, and 368 CCTV cameras in 2,520 polling booths.
Voting in 345 polling centres is being monitored through the display boards with autorotation after every 10 seconds.
No untoward incident has been reported from the polling stations till the filing of this report at 10:00 am.
Voting in the elections to Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations is underway today. Voting started at 8:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm without any break.
In Sylhet, the number of voters is 487,753 while the number of voters in Rajshahi is 351,982 including 30,157 new voters.
Eight mayoral candidates, including Awami League-backed Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, are contesting the polls in Sylhet while four mayoral contenders, including Awami League-backed AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, are contesting in Rajshahi.