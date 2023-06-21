EC monitors Rajshahi, Sylhet city polls through CCTV cameras

No untoward incident has been reported from the polling stations till the filing of this report at 10:00 am.

Voting in the elections to Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations is underway today. Voting started at 8:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm without any break.

In Sylhet, the number of voters is 487,753 while the number of voters in Rajshahi is 351,982 including 30,157 new voters.

Eight mayoral candidates, including Awami League-backed Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, are contesting the polls in Sylhet while four mayoral contenders, including Awami League-backed AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, are contesting in Rajshahi.