BNP, other parties seek specific roadmap

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other political parties have been considering the statement of the chief adviser regarding the probable time of next elections as a hint.

According to them, there is no clear roadmap in what the chief adviser said during his address to the nation marking the Victory Day on 16 December.

They sought a clear roadmap regarding the necessary reforms in various sectors and the date for the election.

One of the largest political parties of the country, the BNP, welcomed the statement of the chief adviser. They, however, also said there was nothing specific in the speech regarding how long it would take to carry out the reforms or when the election will actually be held.