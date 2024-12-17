Reaction to chief adviser’s speech
BNP, other parties seek specific roadmap
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other political parties have been considering the statement of the chief adviser regarding the probable time of next elections as a hint.
According to them, there is no clear roadmap in what the chief adviser said during his address to the nation marking the Victory Day on 16 December.
They sought a clear roadmap regarding the necessary reforms in various sectors and the date for the election.
One of the largest political parties of the country, the BNP, welcomed the statement of the chief adviser. They, however, also said there was nothing specific in the speech regarding how long it would take to carry out the reforms or when the election will actually be held.
Speaking about this, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo the chief adviser only hinted about a probable time of the election. But there is no clear roadmap in that speech.
“It is not clear from the speech of the chief adviser as to which sectors will come under the reform initiatives and the time it would take. We hope he will announce a roadmap specifying the time for reforms and time of election,” he insisted.
Another standing committee member of BNP, Mirza Abbas, also welcomed the speech of the chief adviser. But he too sought a roadmap with specific dates.
The chief adviser said while addressing the nation on Monday morning, “Broadly speaking, the election date can be set between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026.”
The parties and alliance members that were waging simultaneous movement with the BNP also said the statement only hinted about a probable time.
* More to follow …