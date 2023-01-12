Matia Chowdhury to be deputy leader in parliament

Ruling Awami League’s presidium member Matia Chowdhury is to be selected as the deputy leader in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) in the ongoing 21st session of 11th parliament, started on 5 January, said sources from the party’s policy making body.

The decision is likely to be finalised at a meeting of the AL’s parliamentary board tonight, Thursday. The Speaker will then complete the formalities.

Prime Minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina is the leader in parliament while all the MPs from the party are the members of the parliamentary board.