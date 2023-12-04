We are adults now, we are not into bargaining: JaPa secy general

Secretary general of Jatiya Party (JaPa), Mujibul Haque Chunnu has said, “We are adults now, we are not into bargaining with anybody now.”

He was speaking to journalists at the office of the JP chairman in the capital on Sunday.

JaPa leader Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, “We want to take part in the election on our own strength. We did not come to any understanding or communication with anybody. We do not want to either.”

Regarding the fair environment of the election, Mujibul Haque told reporters, "We just want one thing now, that the election be held in a good environment, a fair environment."

Confidence and conditions should be created so that voters will come to the election, that voters can actually vote. Such feeling of confidence should be created. This is our first, last and only appeal to the election commission.