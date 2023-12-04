We are adults now, we are not into bargaining: JaPa secy general

Secretary general of Jatiya Party (JaPa), Mujibul Haque Chunnu has said, “We are adults now, we are not into bargaining with anybody now.”
He was speaking to journalists at the office of the JP chairman in the capital on Sunday.
JaPa leader Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, “We want to take part in the election on our own strength. We did not come to any understanding or communication with anybody. We do not want to either.”
Regarding the fair environment of the election, Mujibul Haque told reporters, "We just want one thing now, that the election be held in a good environment, a fair environment."
Confidence and conditions should be created so that voters will come to the election, that voters can actually vote. Such feeling of confidence should be created. This is our first, last and only appeal to the election commission.
Regarding the decision of the EC to transfer the upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) and the Officers-in-Charge (OC) of the police stations, Mujibul Haque said, "No matter what the electoral changes are, everyone is under the government. So, I don't think there will be any qualitative improvement in this change. But it is better than nothing."
Mujibul Haque further said, “When candidates of the ruling party participate in the election, they set their chosen UNOs or OCs. This has changed. It is not that the ones who will replace them will not follow their instructions, but it is better than nothing. But I don’t think it will make any big impact in the election."
Regarding the sentiments within the party, the JaPa secretary general said, "There were no sentimental issues before, and it is the same now. There are no over emotional issues in JaPa. Someone who has been expelled from JaPa may have issues, that is their matter. JaPa is now led by GM Quader and has an organisational structure. Now I don't see a single person's sentimental issue." However, there are some who have expressed anger, indignation and complaints for not getting a nomination from the party, he said.
Expressing doubts about the fair environment of the election, he said, "We still do not have confidence that the election environment will be fair. But we got assurances from the EC and the government. We are awaiting such an environment."
Mujibul Haque compared the situation with marriage, saying , “First one has to marry. Only then if he quarrels with his wife, will he think of a divorce or not. That is something of the future. It is not possible to say what will happen with the wife before marriage. We have to grasp the situation first."
Mujibul Haque said his nomination paper was approved while that of the person nominated for the 'boat' symbol was withdrawn in his constituency as that person concealed a certain legal case. He also said that before 17 December, the deadline of the withdrawing nomination, the matter of allocating party symbols will be finalised.