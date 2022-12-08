We must break the hand that is raised against us: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina was addressing a meeting with the party’s central committee, top leaders of the city and associate bodies virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Thursday.

Journalists also were present in the meeting that was convened over the emerging situation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “BNP’s acting chairperson Tarique Rahman is convicted. We’ll contact the British government to bring him back to the country. I’ll bring Tarique Rahman back and implement his punishment.”