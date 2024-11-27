BNP calls for national unity

Sources said during the meeting, the issue of ISKON, an organisation of Sanatani religion and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagoran Jote came up for a discussion.

They inquired about the reasons for his arrest. The BNP disagreed with the demand made by several parties and organizations to ban ISKCON.

Instead, they advised the interim government to engage in dialogue with ISKCON and move towards a peaceful resolution.

BNP also emphasized the need for caution regarding attacks on two major media outlets and the creation of divisions and spreading hatred.

After leaving the state guest house Jamuna, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “We must ensure that no situation arises in the country that creates divisions. What is most needed now is national unity, as we face significant challenges ahead. To tackle these challenges, especially to resist those who pose a threat to Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty or seek to destabilize the country, we must establish national unity.”