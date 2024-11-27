Meeting with chief adviser
BNP calls for national unity
In the wake of evolving situation marked by clashes and vandalism at different parts of the country, a BNP delegation has met chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, and expressed concern.
The party has suggested to forge a national unity after holding discussions with political parties to tame the situation avoiding the path of division.
After the meeting, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told newsmen, “In the evolving situation, especially considering the law and order situation over the past few days and the issues faced by students, our party has expressed concern. We have called for national unity on these matters. We also said that the necessary reforms should be completed and a roadmap for the elections should be given as soon as possible. I hope the chief advisor, along with his council, will take immediate steps to peacefully resolve the current situation.”
A five-member delegation of the BNP, led by secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, met with the chief advisor at the state guest House Jamuna on Wednesday evening. They had a meeting for about one hour.
Sources said during the meeting, the issue of ISKON, an organisation of Sanatani religion and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagoran Jote came up for a discussion.
They inquired about the reasons for his arrest. The BNP disagreed with the demand made by several parties and organizations to ban ISKCON.
Instead, they advised the interim government to engage in dialogue with ISKCON and move towards a peaceful resolution.
BNP also emphasized the need for caution regarding attacks on two major media outlets and the creation of divisions and spreading hatred.
After leaving the state guest house Jamuna, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “We must ensure that no situation arises in the country that creates divisions. What is most needed now is national unity, as we face significant challenges ahead. To tackle these challenges, especially to resist those who pose a threat to Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty or seek to destabilize the country, we must establish national unity.”
Moreover, the BNP leader mentioned that they had urged the government to address the suffering of the public, control commodity prices, increase the number of TCB trucks and areas, ensure smooth traffic flow on roads, exclude fascists from the distribution of fertilizers to farmers, guarantee workers' wages in industrial areas, and dissolve union councils to ensure popular representation through elections.
The BNP also called for swift action on the withdrawal of political cases filed against its leaders and activists.
The decision to meet the chief advisor regarding the current situation in the country was made at the BNP's standing committee meeting on Tuesday night. As part of this decision, the meeting was held.
BNP standing committee members Khondkar Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Salahuddin Ahmed were present.
Government advisers AF Hasan Arif, Adilur Rahman Khan, and Mahfuj Alam were also present at the meeting.