Bangladesh facing a partial famine: GM Quader

There’s a partial famine going on in the country now, commented opposition leader in the parliament and Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader.

Quoting Nobel winning economist Amartya Sen, he said that famine does not occur from the lack of commodities, famine occurs from the lack of purchasing power. The government itself has admitted that almost 40 million (4 crore) people in the country do not have food purchasing ability.

GM Quader made the remarks during a discussion held on the occasion of late president and Jatiya Party founder HM Ershad’s 95th birth anniversary at the chairman’s office in Banani on Wednesday.