GM Quader, Raushan Ershad try to consolidate their respective strength in JaPa

According to sources in JaPa, around 30 leaders were expelled from the party following conflict with the senior leadership for not being given nomination in the election also on allegations of not receiving financial support. The pro-Raushan camp is organizing these leaders along with many long-serving and inactive leaders at a district level, and others who were dropped from the party, to hold the council at Engineers Institution. JaPa top leaders believe this move is being aided and abetted by the government.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday night, pro-Raushan leader Kazi Firoz Rashid said the council to be held on 9 March will be impressive Raushan Ershad has already dropped two (GM Quader and Mujibul Haque) from leadership. They will simply lead in the parliament. Raushan Ershad will run the party.

When asked if this was leading JaPa to another split, Kazi Firoz Rashid said, “The rate at which leaders are being expelled, they will try to join other parties unless we hold on to them. By means of the 9 March council, Raushan Ershad’s leadership will spread all over the country. If that leads to a split, so be it. The thing is, whether we will get the plough symbol or not. That will be seen five years hence.”

Split five times

Jatiya Party has seen five splits since its inception in 1986 till now. The last split was when the party’s senior leader Kazi Zafar Ahmed formed a separate party in the name of Jatiya Party. In the meantime, other than Kazi Zafar’s party, four parties including JaPa under GM Quader’s leadership, have been registered in this name as political parties with the election commission. The other three are Jatiya Party (JP), Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) and Bangladesh Jatiya Party.

JaPa chairman GM Quader, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “Many say that the party will split. I do not see the possibility of a split in the party at the moment. There can be 10 more parties in Ershad’s name, with his ideology. But we are proceeding in a structured manner. In this situation, I do not see any circumstance, environment or possibility of a break in the party.”