GM Quader, Raushan Ershad try to consolidate their respective strength in JaPa
A commotion has been created within Jatiya Party (JaPa), the main opposition in parliament, over separate programmes to be held at the start of March by the party’s pro-GM Quader group and pro-Raushan Ershad group. Concerned persons say that unless the party leadership manages a compromise between the two sides, the party may see yet another split.
The JaPa chairman GM Quader has called for an emergency presidium meeting on 2 March. And the party’s chief patron Raushan Ershad has called for a central council in JaPa’s name on 9 March.
Talking to several leaders close of GM Quader and Raushan Ershad, it has been learnt that both sides are trying to consolidate their respective positions by calling for the presidium meet on 2 March and the council on 9 March. With the council in view, Raushan Ershad is endeavouring to organise former and inactive leaders as well as those who had been dropped from the party. And GM Quader is trying to consolidate his own position in the party by promoting certain leaders and also rehabilitating curtained expelled leaders in their previous posts.
JaPa sources say that on Tuesday, the expulsion orders of three leaders were withdrawn. They are central joint secretary general Abdul Hamid Bhasani, organizing secretary Iftekhar Ahsan Hasan and joint organising secretary Azharul Islam Sarkar. On the same day the party chairman GM Quader made two of the party’s members of parliament – AKM Mustafizur Rahman (Kurigram-1) and Shariful Islam Jinnah (Bogura-2)—presidium members. Previously they had been members of the party chairman’s advisory council. With the inclusion of these two, the number of JaPa presidium members now stands at 37.
Concerned persons say that these changes have been made with the forthcoming presidium meeting in view. Also, on Wednesday the party’s presidium member Md Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan was made advisor to the party’s chairman and leader of the opposition in parliament.
There are four vacant positions vacant at present in JaPa’s 41-member presidium. Recently two co-chairmen of the party – Kazi Firoz Rashid and Syed Abu Hossain – and two presidium members – Sunil Shubho Roy and Shafiqul Islam – were expelled for violating party discipline. The four of them for into a fracas with the top leadership after being dropped from 7 January election nominations made on the basis of understanding with Awami League. Raushan Ershad also stayed away from the election after her son Saad Ershad was not given nomination in Rangpur. These developments have given rise to fresh friction.
This correspondent spoke to six leaders of various levels concerning the unfolding feud between the GM Quader and Raushan Ershad camps. They offered their observations in the issue on condition of anonymity. They said that the activities of the past dozen years indicate that basically both sides are opportunists. No matter what ideals or principles the leaders of the two sides may talk about, the bottom line is that the rift is all about power and leadership in the party. The rift emerging from Raushan Ershad’s side is to put pressure on GM Quader and establish the authority of Saad Ershad and other concerned persons in the party.
JaPa leaders say, however, that leaders both sides often change their stances. Sometimes they rush to the side of Raushan Ershad and sometimes they side with GM Quader. After the election, nine presidium members including two co-chairmen sided with Raushan Ershad. Seven of these presidium members, Fakhrul Imam, Liaqat Hossain, Salahuddin Mukti, Zahirul Alam, Saifuddin Ahmed, Zahirul Islam and Imran Hossain Miah, have returned to GM Quader’s side. Vice chairmen Sardar Shahjahan and Golam Mohammad Raju have also come back under GM Quader’s leadership.
However, still in the Raushan Ershad camp are co-chairmen Kazi Firoz Rashid and Syed Abu Hossain, and presidium members Sunil Shubho Roy and Shafiqul Islam. Raushan’s camp gained weight with these four leaders taking her side.
According to sources in JaPa, around 30 leaders were expelled from the party following conflict with the senior leadership for not being given nomination in the election also on allegations of not receiving financial support. The pro-Raushan camp is organizing these leaders along with many long-serving and inactive leaders at a district level, and others who were dropped from the party, to hold the council at Engineers Institution. JaPa top leaders believe this move is being aided and abetted by the government.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday night, pro-Raushan leader Kazi Firoz Rashid said the council to be held on 9 March will be impressive Raushan Ershad has already dropped two (GM Quader and Mujibul Haque) from leadership. They will simply lead in the parliament. Raushan Ershad will run the party.
When asked if this was leading JaPa to another split, Kazi Firoz Rashid said, “The rate at which leaders are being expelled, they will try to join other parties unless we hold on to them. By means of the 9 March council, Raushan Ershad’s leadership will spread all over the country. If that leads to a split, so be it. The thing is, whether we will get the plough symbol or not. That will be seen five years hence.”
Split five times
Jatiya Party has seen five splits since its inception in 1986 till now. The last split was when the party’s senior leader Kazi Zafar Ahmed formed a separate party in the name of Jatiya Party. In the meantime, other than Kazi Zafar’s party, four parties including JaPa under GM Quader’s leadership, have been registered in this name as political parties with the election commission. The other three are Jatiya Party (JP), Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) and Bangladesh Jatiya Party.
JaPa chairman GM Quader, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “Many say that the party will split. I do not see the possibility of a split in the party at the moment. There can be 10 more parties in Ershad’s name, with his ideology. But we are proceeding in a structured manner. In this situation, I do not see any circumstance, environment or possibility of a break in the party.”
Concerned leaders say that, given the activities of the pro-Raushan camp, JaPa under GM Quader’s leadership is exempting many from disciplinary action and bring them back to the party fold. Certain important decisions may be made at the 2 March presidium meeting being held before Raushan’s council. JaPa’s organisational condition is shaky at the moment. The party floated candidates in 263 seats in the 7 January election and lost deposits in 90 per cent of the seats. It only won 11 of the 26 seats where an understanding had been reached with the government. This was the first time that the party won on 4.33 per cent of the votes. A split in the party at this juncture could be a threat to its existence.