JCD president Srabon relieved of duties

The central president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Kazi Rawnakul Islam Srabon, has been relieved of his duties, citing a physical ailment.
Rashed Iqbal Khan, a senior vice-president, will now work as the acting president of the student front of de facto opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, until a further decision is made.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the BNP, announced the decision through a press release on Tuesday night.
However, several sources within the BNP said Kazi Rawnakul Islam Srabon was removed from his position due to his alleged negligence of duty during the BNP's sit-in programme at the four entrances of Dhaka on 29 July.
He was assigned to stay in the Uttara area of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on the day, but there are allegations that he did not go there. Instead, he brought out a procession in the Khilkhet area of the capital in the afternoon.
Multiple sources from the student front have asserted that Srabon is in good health. He was spotted in the BNP headquarters' area on Tuesday evening.
Efforts were made to reach out to Kazi Rawnakul Islam for a comment, but he did not respond to text messages or phone calls.