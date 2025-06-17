NCP issues show cause notice to Sarwar Tushar over moral turpitude allegation
National Citizen Party (NCP) issued a show-cause notice to its joint convenor Sarwar Tushar over the allegations of moral turpitude that made rounds on social media.
He was asked to explain in writing the allegations within five days. He was instructed to refrain from all organisational activities of NCP until the matter is resolved.
The NPC said this in a press release sent to the media by joint office secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat around 2:30 pm on Tuesday.
In the show-cause notice to Sarwar Tushar, NCP said, “An allegation of moral misconduct has been raised against you. So, the party’s convenor Md Nahid Islam and member secretary Md Akhtar Hossain seek a clear position and explanation from you regarding the matter. In this circumstance, you are instructed to submit a written explanation within five days to the party’s political council and the inquiry committee formed for this issue, explaining why organisational action should not be taken against you over the moral turpitude allegation that was brought against you.”
The press release also said that, according to a joint instruction issued by the party’s convenor and member secretary, Sarwar Tushar has been instructed to refrain from all organisational activities of the NCP until the issue is resolved.
An audio clip of a conversation between NCP leader Sarwar Tushar and a female central leader of the party went viral on social media yesterday, Monday, sparking widespread controversy. Some users on social media accused Sarwar Tushar of harassing the woman. Although the NCP press release did not explicitly state whether the show-cause notice was issued because of this incident, several party sources confirmed that the viral audio and the following controversy were the reasons for the notice.
Prothom Alo contacted Sarwar Tushar about ten minutes after the NCP issued the show-cause notice. Sarwar Tushar claimed that the on-going and past trial on social media seems to be very planned and intentional.
Sarwar Tushar said, “None submitted a written complaint to the party. Since the issue made rounds on social media and became a topic of discussion, the party sought clarification from me through a show-cause notice. I will clarify my position in a written statement within the specified time.”