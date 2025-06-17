NCP issues show cause notice to Sarwar Tushar over moral turpitude allegation

National Citizen Party (NCP) issued a show-cause notice to its joint convenor Sarwar Tushar over the allegations of moral turpitude that made rounds on social media.

He was asked to explain in writing the allegations within five days. He was instructed to refrain from all organisational activities of NCP until the matter is resolved.

The NPC said this in a press release sent to the media by joint office secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat around 2:30 pm on Tuesday.