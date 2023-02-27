Why is AL so concerned about Khaleda's involvement in politics, Fakhrul asks

Speaking as the chief guest at the discussion, Mirza Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia has been kept under the house arrest. She is very ill. She will go to the hospital for health check-up today, Monday.

AL ministers have staged a drama about her. Some ministers said she will not be able to do politics while others said there is no bar for her to do politics, the BNP leader added.

About the AL ministers' statements over Khaleda Zia's politics, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Why are they showing so much concern in this regard? The motive is not good at all. They want to confuse the people. They want to take the attention of the people to the different direction. We have only one focus --we want the restoration of voting rights."

The BNP secretary general said Khaleda Zia will do politics when time will come.

Awami League need not talk over the matter, he said adding Khaleda Zia will take decision herself and the party.

Mirza Fakhrul called upon the government to release Khaleda Zia unconditionally.