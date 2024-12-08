Politics

BNP march to Indian HC: Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal activists gather at Naya Paltan

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal have gathered in front of BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan area of the capital on 8 December 2024 to participate in a protest road march towards the Indian high commission.Prothom Alo

This programme of the road march and a handing over a memorandum was announced in protest of the attack on Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala of India.  

*More to follow...

