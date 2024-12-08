BNP march to Indian HC: Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal activists gather at Naya Paltan

Leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal have gathered in front of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) headquarters in Naya Paltan area of the capital to participate in a protest road march towards the Indian High Commission.

This programme of the road march and a handing over a memorandum was announced in protest of the attack on Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala of India.

*More to follow...