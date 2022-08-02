EC’s dialogue: Polls-time govt main talking point

The EC, however, does not have the jurisdiction to implement the proposals of the political parties regarding the polls-time government. Constitution has to be amended to induct these proposals. These proposals, therefore, would not be implemented if the ruling Awami League, which has an absolute majority in the parliament, does not want them. The EC, however, can inform the government of these proposals if they deem these helpful for conducting a fair election.

As per the constitution, the election would be conducted under the incumbent government. The incumbent prime minister would serve until the prime minister elected in the 12th parliamentary election takes over.

Although there was no specific agenda for the dialogues, polls-time government and the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) came out as important issues. Most of the political parties demurred about the use of EVM but the ruling Awami League wanted EVMs in all 300 constituencies.

On the election-time government, The AL said it was a ‘past and closed chapter’. The election would be held with the current government at the helm. The government would do only routine works during the election. All the important government bodies including the administration and law enforcement agencies would be placed under the supervision of the EC during the election.