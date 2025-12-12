Country going through a critical time: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has condemned the shooting of Osman Hadi, leader of Inqilab Moncho in Dhaka, and said that the country is now going through an extremely critical situation. He called on every party and individual who believes in Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty, to unite.

Tarique Rahman made these remarks virtually from London during an event in Dhaka a few hours after Osman Hadi was shot in Bijoynagar of the capital on Friday afternoon, the day after the announcement of the national election schedule. The event titled “Plan for Building the Nation” was held in the evening at the Krishibid Institution auditorium in Farmgate.