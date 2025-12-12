Condemning attack on Hadi
Country going through a critical time: Tarique Rahman
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has condemned the shooting of Osman Hadi, leader of Inqilab Moncho in Dhaka, and said that the country is now going through an extremely critical situation. He called on every party and individual who believes in Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty, to unite.
Tarique Rahman made these remarks virtually from London during an event in Dhaka a few hours after Osman Hadi was shot in Bijoynagar of the capital on Friday afternoon, the day after the announcement of the national election schedule. The event titled “Plan for Building the Nation” was held in the evening at the Krishibid Institution auditorium in Farmgate.
Tarique Rahman said, “We have seen over the past year that at different times, various individuals and members of different organisations have openly threatened that the expected election in February will not be allowed to take place and will be obstructed.” He also remarked that a party, a group, or some individuals are actively working to destroy the peace and stability of the people of this country.
Referring to the attack on Osman Hadi as part of a conspiracy, Tarique Rahman said, “Those who want to destroy this country’s independence, undermine its sovereignty, and disrupt its stability have already begun their conspiracy. Today’s incident with Osman Hadi proves that.” He also noted that a few days ago, another BNP candidate in Chattogram was similarly shot.
In this situation, he emphasised the need for the highest unity among nationalist forces. He said, “This is why Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and at the same time all those who believe in the existence, independence, and sovereignty of Bangladesh, regardless of whether their party is big or small, those who believe in Bangladeshi nationalism and in putting Bangladesh first, every party, every leader, every worker, and every person must now be more united than ever before.”
Calling on everyone to refrain from spreading confusion, Tarique Rahman said, “We must remain vigilant to ensure that no one has the opportunity to spread misinformation.”
He added that BNP would cooperate in the investigation of Osman Hadi’s shooting if the administration desires. He urged party leaders and workers to provide full support so that the real culprits can be identified and punished according to the country’s law.
Addressing leaders of Chhatra Dal at various levels attending the event, Tarique Rahman called for building protests against injustice. He said, “We must build our protests and, at any cost, raise opposition against injustice. We must always remain vigilant and alert so that the people of this country can reclaim their lost democratic rights against any wrongdoing, at any cost.”