PM to meet NCP delegation led by Nahid Islam at the Secretariat
The National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by the student leaders who led the July mass uprising, is sitting for a dialogue with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday.
The dialogue will take place at 1:00 pm at the prime minister's office in the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat.
Three leaders of the party, including NCP convener and chief whip of the opposition in the National Parliament Nahid Islam, will participate in the dialogue.
The other two are NCP member secretary and member of parliament, Akhtar Hossain, and NCP senior joint convener and member of parliament Hasnat Abdullah.
In the wake of subversive activities by the Awami League, whose activities are banned, the prime minister called upon anti-fascist political parties in the National Parliament on 18 November to come together on one platform.
Leader of the opposition in parliament and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman also highlighted the necessity of unity among the parties that day. The prime minister and the leader of the opposition spoke privately on the matter. In continuation of those developments, the prime minister’s dialogue with political parties begins today.
As the first party, NCP leaders are sitting for talks with the head of government this afternoon. With the goal of national unity, the prime minister is scheduled to hold successive discussions with other parties, including Jamaat.
The NCP delegation will sit for discussions with the prime minister at the Secretariat at 1:00 pm today. The delegation will include Nahid Islam, Akhtar Hossain, and Hasnat Abdullah.Sarwar Tusher, joint convener, NCP
NCP joint convener Sarwar Tusher told Prothom Alo this morning that the NCP delegation will sit for discussions with the prime minister at the Secretariat at 1:00 pm today. The delegation will include Nahid Islam, Akhtar Hossain, and Hasnat Abdullah.
Nahid Islam had already informed reporters yesterday, Sunday, about what the NCP will talk about in today's dialogue.
Speaking to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka last evening after returning from the United Kingdom, he said they primarily want to hear what the prime minister actually wants, how he plans to move the country forward, and how he intends to tackle the current situation.
Nahid said, “From our side, we will suggest to him that national unity must have a clear foundation and commitment, and he must apologise for breaking promises in the past. National consensus must begin by doing something that reassures us. The main step toward that is dissolving the Constitution Amendment Committee and taking the oath of the Constitution Reform Council.”