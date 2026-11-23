The National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by the student leaders who led the July mass uprising, is sitting for a dialogue with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday.

The dialogue will take place at 1:00 pm at the prime minister's office in the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat.

Three leaders of the party, including NCP convener and chief whip of the opposition in the National Parliament Nahid Islam, will participate in the dialogue.

The other two are NCP member secretary and member of parliament, Akhtar Hossain, and NCP senior joint convener and member of parliament Hasnat Abdullah.

In the wake of subversive activities by the Awami League, whose activities are banned, the prime minister called upon anti-fascist political parties in the National Parliament on 18 November to come together on one platform.