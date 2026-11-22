Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has taken an initiative to hold dialogue with anti-fascist political parties that took part in the July mass uprising. The dialogue may begin soon, according to several sources at the Prime Minister’s Office and senior officials in the government.

Sources said that, in the wake of sabotage by the Awami League whose activity is banned, separate discussions or dialogues with different political parties are being planned over the next few days to foster national unity. The talks are expected to take place at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Chief Whip of the opposition in parliament Nahid Islam, are currently abroad.