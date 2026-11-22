PM to hold dialogue with political parties soon
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has taken an initiative to hold dialogue with anti-fascist political parties that took part in the July mass uprising. The dialogue may begin soon, according to several sources at the Prime Minister’s Office and senior officials in the government.
Sources said that, in the wake of sabotage by the Awami League whose activity is banned, separate discussions or dialogues with different political parties are being planned over the next few days to foster national unity. The talks are expected to take place at the state guesthouse Jamuna.
Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Chief Whip of the opposition in parliament Nahid Islam, are currently abroad.
Responsible sources said the ruling BNP and the Prime Minister’s Office have already started preparations to organise the dialogue. The Prime Minister’s political dialogue may begin tomorrow, Monday, with a discussion with the NCP.
They may return to the country in the next few days. The dialogue is expected to begin after their return. However, sources from the government and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said the political parties are to be invited and the specific agenda of the discussions have yet to be finalised.
Sources among Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP leaders said NCP Convener Nahid Islam will return to Dhaka from London this evening, Sunday. He left for the United Kingdom on 13 November.
Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman, meanwhile, travelled to Australia last Friday. He will go to Malaysia from there and is expected to return to the country on 26 November.
There have been clandestine crude bomb attacks, arson attacks on vehicles, several police facilities, a number of Grameen Bank branch offices, and the homes of BNP MPs and leaders. Police have consistently blamed leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for these incidents.
However, the dialogue may begin even before his return, sources said. Responsible sources said the ruling BNP and the Prime Minister’s Office have already started preparations to organise the dialogue. The prime minister’s political dialogue may begin tomorrow, Monday, with a discussion with the NCP.
The Prime Minister’s Office is overseeing the initiative. Those concerned have so far declined to make any official statements to the media on the matter. However, two senior BNP leaders said they had no specific information about the dialogue as of Saturday evening. One of them said the issue was still at the discussion stage.
NCP Member Secretary and MP Akhter Hossen told Prothom Alo Saturday, “The NCP views the Prime Minister’s call for unity positively. However, we want that unity to be sustained. There is a natural alliance in the country against fascism. The fact that we now have to speak of unity anew means that somewhere, there must have been a crack in that unity. The reasons for that need to be explored. There must also be a foundation for unity.”
In the wake of recent violent incidents, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman described the Awami League as a “terrorist group” in parliament on 18 November. He also called for the group to be resisted. To that end, he urged anti-fascist political parties to come together on a single platform.
Following their ouster from power in the July mass uprising, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and many Awami League leaders and activists took shelter in India. After Sheikh Hasina announced on social media that she would return to the country in December, acts of sabotage were carried out in various districts, including Gopalganj.
There have been clandestine crude bomb attacks, arson attacks on vehicles, several police facilities, a number of Grameen Bank branch offices, and the homes of BNP MPs and leaders.
Police have consistently blamed leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for these incidents. Meanwhile, Awami League leaders and activists themselves shared videos on social media, of many attacks and acts of sabotage in various places, including Gopalganj, expressing their glee over them.
In the wake of these violent incidents, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman described the Awami League as a “terrorist group” in parliament on 18 November. He also called for the group to be resisted. To that end, he urged anti-fascist political parties to come together on a single platform.
On the same day, Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman also stressed the need for unity among political parties. The Prime Minister and the opposition leader also spoke privately on the matter.
The following day, 19 November, the 11-party opposition alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami held an emergency meeting and formally welcomed the prime minister’s call for unity.
Saturday afternoon, Jamaat-e-Islami held a protest procession and rally in the capital against “the failure to implement the seven-point demands of the 11-party alliance, terrorism, anarchy and arson by the banned fascist Awami League, and the government’s failure to maintain law and order in the country.”
Addressing the prime minister’s call for national unity at the rally, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said the basis of national unity would be the implementation of the referendum verdict.
BNP-related sources said the initiative for dialogue is being viewed as a continuation of the prime minister’s call in his concluding speech in parliament for anti-fascist political parties to come together on a single platform. The dialogue initiative has been taken with the aim of uniting political forces that supported the July mass uprising.