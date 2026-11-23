Leader of the opposition Shafiqur Rahman also highlighted the necessity of unity among the parties that day. The prime minister and the leader of the opposition also spoke privately on the matter. In continuation of those developments, the prime minister’s dialogue with political parties begins today.

As the first party, NCP leaders are sitting for discussions with the head of government at the State Guest House Jamuna this afternoon. A four-member delegation led by the party's convener and chief whip of the opposition in the National Parliament, Nahid Islam, will take part in the discussion.

With the goal of national unity, the prime minister is also scheduled to hold successive discussions with other parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami. Jamaat Ameer and leader of the opposition in parliament Shafiqur Rahman left for a visit to Australia last Friday, from where he will travel to Malaysia. He is scheduled to return to the country on 26 November.

Finance minister and BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo yesterday, Sunday, that the prime minister has called for the unity of political parties in the national interest given the current situation, and everyone should welcome this initiative.