Dialogue with the PM today, NCP to present two conditions for unity
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s dialogue, or exchange of views, with the political parties that participated in the July mass uprising begins today, Monday. At the prime minister’s invitation, the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by the student leaders who led the uprising, is participating in the dialogue as the first party.
In today’s talks, the party will present two conditions to the prime minister as the "first step" toward national unity.
In the wake of subversive activities by the Awami League, whose activities are banned, the prime minister called upon anti-fascist political parties in the National Parliament on 18 November to come together on one platform.
Leader of the opposition Shafiqur Rahman also highlighted the necessity of unity among the parties that day. The prime minister and the leader of the opposition also spoke privately on the matter. In continuation of those developments, the prime minister’s dialogue with political parties begins today.
As the first party, NCP leaders are sitting for discussions with the head of government at the State Guest House Jamuna this afternoon. A four-member delegation led by the party's convener and chief whip of the opposition in the National Parliament, Nahid Islam, will take part in the discussion.
With the goal of national unity, the prime minister is also scheduled to hold successive discussions with other parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami. Jamaat Ameer and leader of the opposition in parliament Shafiqur Rahman left for a visit to Australia last Friday, from where he will travel to Malaysia. He is scheduled to return to the country on 26 November.
Finance minister and BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo yesterday, Sunday, that the prime minister has called for the unity of political parties in the national interest given the current situation, and everyone should welcome this initiative.
What NCP to tell the PM
NCP Convener Nahid Islam returned to the country Sunday afternoon after a seven-day visit to the United Kingdom. In the evening, he spoke to reporters in front of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Confirming their participation in the dialogue with the prime minister, he outlined what the NCP plans to say during the meeting.
In response to a question, Nahid Islam said that the country is going through a period of crisis. If the head of government calls for a dialogue, they will certainly respond as a responsible political party and the opposition. He noted that they primarily want to hear what the prime minister actually wants, how he plans to move the country forward, and how he intends to tackle the current situation.
Nahid said, “From our side, we will suggest to him that national unity must have a clear foundation and commitment, and he must apologise for breaking promises in the past. National consensus must begin by doing something that reassures us. The main step toward that is dissolving the Constitution Amendment Committee and taking the oath of the Constitution Reform Council.”
Calling on the government to immediately dissolve the ‘One-party Constitution Amendment Committee’ and take the oath of the Constitution Reform Council as a first step toward unity, Nahid Islam said that through this move, the people will understand, and a message will go out to political parties, that the government genuinely wants national consensus.
Otherwise, if they only seek national consensus in December to stop the Awami League and then amend the constitution in January based on the verdict and opinion of this one-party committee, the NCP will not participate in any such course of national unity, added the NCP convener.
Nahid Islam remarked that national unity can only be achieved if the BNP government commits to fundamental issues: implementing the July Charter in accordance with the people's verdict in the referendum, properly expediting the trial of the July mass killings, renewing the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, and executing the death sentence of Sheikh Hasina.
Stating that the NCP will remain on the streets against fascist forces from its own position, Nahid said, “We consider them national enemies. India is trying to prove Bangladesh a failed state through the Awami League. Insha'Allah, we will confront that force on the streets.”