GM Quader says using EVMs in national election won't be logical

Taking votes using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next parliamentary election will not be logical, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader has said.

JaPa leader said, "Voting using EVMs will be illogical in a country where symbols are used next to the candidates' names due to illiteracy (of voters) as the voters cannot cast votes reading the names of all candidates."

GM Quader made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the Jatiya Party Dhaka North unit at the party chairman's Banani office auditorium.