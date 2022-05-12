GM Quader says using EVMs in national election won't be logical

The Jatiya Party chief said no candidate can challenge the results of the election that is held using EVMs for lack of ballot papers. "The results that the voting machines give will be announced. It is like the government wants to send the people of the country to the Mars, but a living environment has not been created there."
GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said: "The way the country is being run will end the dream of democracy and multiparty democracy cannot be protected. It cannot be continued."
He also urged the leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party to get ready to carry out a struggle for their survival.
The Jatiya Party chairman said there is no democracy in the country as a one-party dictatorship has been introduced. "Autocracy has been given legitimacy by amending the constitution. The country has been under a constitutional dictatorship since 1991."