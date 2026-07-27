Jamaat set to nominate Shadik Kayem, what will Asif Mahmud do?

Jamaat-e-Islami has all but finalised Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Vice-President Shadik Kayem as its candidate for the post of mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

However, its alliance partner, the National Citizen Party (NCP), had earlier announced former adviser to the interim government Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain as its candidate for the same post.

Asif Mahmud is now one of the NCP's key policymakers and serves as the party's spokesperson. Since the NCP announced his candidacy, Jamaat's move to finalise Shadik Kayem as its own candidate has sparked discussion in political circles.