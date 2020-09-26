Gono Forum faction ousts Reza Kibria

Ousting party general secretary Reza Kibria, a faction of Gono Forum leaders on Saturday decided to hold the party’s national council on 26 December next, reports UNB.
The decision was taken at an extended meeting of the party’s central committee convened by the faction at the Jatiya Press Club.
Party president Kamal Hossain and general secretary Reza Kibria were not invited to the meeting.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, party executive president Abu Sayeed said their meeting has decided to hold Gono Forum’s national council on 26 December to make it a people-oriented stronger party.
He said they formed a 201-member preparatory committee, led by party former general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu, to hold the council.
Sayeed said their meeting decided to expel party general secretary Reza Kibria, presidium members AOM Shafique Ullah, advocte Mohsin Rashid and organising secretary Mostaque Ahmed for violating party discipline and constitution and indulging in activities that go against the party’s interest and organisational unity.
They claimed that 283 leaders, including representatives from 52 districts, were present at the meeting.
Replying to a question whether Kamal will remain with them or not, Mostafa Mohsin Montu said it will be decided at the party’s council.
Reza Kibria, however, said this meeting has no relation with Gono Forum since it was not convened by the party president and general secretary as per the party charter.