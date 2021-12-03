Gonoforum finally splits

Gonoforum finally suffered a split as a group of its leaders formed a 157-member new committee of the party on Friday through a council dropping its founder president Kamal Hossain, reports UNB.

Party's former general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu and its ex-executive president Subrata Chowdury were made president and general secretary respectively of the faction at its sixth national council held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

Former party executive president professor Abu Sayeed announced the names of the 157-member new committee of the faction after an organisational meeting at the council.