Govt believes in democratic rights of all: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the incumbent government believes in the democratic rights of all parties.

“The Awami League government does not believe in repression but in the constitutional and democratic rights of all parties and all thoughts,” he said in a statement.

That is why the Awami League has showed optimum tolerance to the BNP despite the provocative statements of the party and the Chhatra Dal leaders, said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.