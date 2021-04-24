Govt gives advantage to one businessman risking people: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government has put the country at severe health risks to give the monopoly of Covid-19 vaccine supply to one businessman.
A fresh uncertainty over availability of Covid-19 vaccine and the government’s willfulness in buying the vaccine has created anxiety among the people of the country, Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged at a virtual press conference on Saturday afternoon.
“Had we planned to buy Covid-19 vaccines from other alternative sources of India, we would not have been caught in this uncertainty. We had been suggesting that from the beginning,” Fakhrul said, urging the authorities to collect adequate supply of vaccine from alternative sources.
The BNP secretary general maintains that the steps taken by the government to control the Covid situation have become ineffective due to the lack of effective and well planned policy.
He said the ongoing ‘lockdown’ is the latest example of the unplanned decisions taken by the authorities.
He alleged the government has visibly declared a crackdown against BNP and other political opponents and demonstrating alems and ulemas in the name of lockdown.
The opposition leaders-activists are being hauled up en masse since the beginning of the lockdown, he alleged.
The BNP leader alleged that the government drastically failed to formulate a policy to control Covid-19 in the last 17 months.
The government utterly failed to make coordinated efforts to offset the second wave of the virus from the experience of the first wave, he alleged saying that the government got adequate time to take precautionary measures.
He said the government was busy organising different programmes and conducting elections putting their political agenda in the forefront rather than the people’s well-being.
He alleged that the capacity of the health sector did not increase in the last one year while corruption has crossed all the previous records.
The BNP secretary general urged the government to take social safety measures and incentive packages based on the experience of the previous year.
Fakhrul rolled out some specific proposals to the government from BNP including providing Taka 15,000 each to the informal sector workers for three months.
The allocation can be renewed in future based on the situation, he added.