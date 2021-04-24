Govt gives advantage to one businessman risking people: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government has put the country at severe health risks to give the monopoly of Covid-19 vaccine supply to one businessman.

A fresh uncertainty over availability of Covid-19 vaccine and the government’s willfulness in buying the vaccine has created anxiety among the people of the country, Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged at a virtual press conference on Saturday afternoon.

“Had we planned to buy Covid-19 vaccines from other alternative sources of India, we would not have been caught in this uncertainty. We had been suggesting that from the beginning,” Fakhrul said, urging the authorities to collect adequate supply of vaccine from alternative sources.

The BNP secretary general maintains that the steps taken by the government to control the Covid situation have become ineffective due to the lack of effective and well planned policy.