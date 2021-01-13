Govt guarantor of social justice: Gowher Rizvi

Prime minister's international affairs advisor Gowher Rizvi on Wednesday said the government is the guarantor of social justice and governance is an indispensable element to ensure the equitable share of people's access and opportunity, reports UNB.

While addressing a function as the chief guest, he also underlined that the National Governance Assessment Framework (NGAF) should reflect national aspirations and aim to improve citizens' quality of life.

The Governance Innovation Unit of the Prime Minister's Office and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Centre on Budget and Policy, University of Dhaka organised the Dhaka divisional consultation on National Governance Assessment Framework (NGAF) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

The divisional consultations were organised in each division and one additional in Rangamati to collect qualitative and quantitative data on governance and explore possible solutions at the divisional level.

Dhaka Division consultation was part of the series consultation.