Student Union elections
JUCSU campaign ends, hope for a fair vote
The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) elections will be held tomorrow, Thursday, with voting scheduled from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Campaigning in the student union election at Jahangirnagar University has already concluded. The administration has also taken various measures, including maintaining law and order, to ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly.
This marks the first JUCSU election in 33 years. On the same day, elections will also be held for the 21 hall unions of the university.
According to information from the JUCSU Election Commission, 177 candidates are contesting for 25 JUCSU posts, with a total electorate of 11,897.
It is widely hoped that through these elections, a democratic atmosphere will be restored to the university and JUCSU will play an active role in safeguarding students’ rights.
Candidates busy in last moment’s campaigning
Official campaigning for the JUCSU elections began at 4:00 pm on 28 August and ended formally at midnight yesterday, Tuesday.
Any campaigning after this time will be considered a breach of the electoral code of conduct. On the final day on Tuesday, candidates were seen busy across campus, seeking to reach as many students as possible.
Candidates from the Shikkharthi Oikya Forum panel, backed by the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, were canvassing at the new Arts Building area of the university in the morning.
The panel’s Vice-President (VP) candidate, Arifuzzaman (Uzzal), told Prothom Alo that on the last day of campaigning they visited various faculties, halls, and student gathering spots across campus.
Student groups and candidates, including the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel, Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote (Combined Students’ Alliance), the independent students panel, the Sangsaptak Parishad panel supported by the Chhatra Union and Chhatra Front, the progressive Sampriti Oikko panel, along with other independent contenders, were seen in key areas of the campus at noon.
Independent Students’ Assembly panel VP candidate Abdur Rashid remarked, “Winning or losing is not the issue; the fact that the JUCSU elections are finally being held is our greatest achievement.”
Chhatra Shibir-backed panel VP candidate Arif Ullah said, “We have reached out to all students with our manifesto and campaign message. We hope the election will be held smoothly.”
JUCSU Election Commission member-secretary Professor AKM Rashidul Alam confirmed that the candidates ran campaigns until midnight.
He warned that any further campaigning would violate the electoral rules.
CCTV cameras to ensure centres’ security
According to Election Commission sources, votes will be cast using OMR ballot papers.
There will be 224 booths across 21 polling centres, managed by 21 returning officers, 67 polling officers, and 67 assistant polling officers.
As many as 1,200 police personnel will be deployed, most stationed outside the campus, while Ansar members will serve at polling centres to ensure order.
Besides this, around 80 CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the polling stations.
Ballot papers have been printed in three pages for JUCSU, two pages for two hall unions, and one page for the remaining halls.
2 candidates withdraw
Although the final list initially included 179 candidates, two have since been excluded.
VP candidate Amartya Roy was disqualified for not having regular student status, election commission sources said.
Meanwhile, Syeda Anannya Faria, a member of the convening committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Jahangirnagar University unit, had announced a “rebel” candidacy for the GS post after being denied a place on the panel.
She, however, later announced her withdrawal from the race at a press conference yesterday afternoon.