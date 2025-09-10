JUCSU campaign ends, hope for a fair vote

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) elections will be held tomorrow, Thursday, with voting scheduled from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Campaigning in the student union election at Jahangirnagar University has already concluded. The administration has also taken various measures, including maintaining law and order, to ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly.

This marks the first JUCSU election in 33 years. On the same day, elections will also be held for the 21 hall unions of the university.

According to information from the JUCSU Election Commission, 177 candidates are contesting for 25 JUCSU posts, with a total electorate of 11,897.

It is widely hoped that through these elections, a democratic atmosphere will be restored to the university and JUCSU will play an active role in safeguarding students’ rights.