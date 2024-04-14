BNP grassroots still in dark about upazila polls

With only two days left before the deadline to submit nomination forms in the first phase of upazila election, BNP grassroots leaders are still in the dark about the party’s stance regarding participation in the polls.

This situation arises as BNP’s central leadership cannot yet decide over the issue. Although the issue was supposed to be settled at the meeting of the party's highest decision making body, standing committee, before Eid, the meeting did not even take place.

Many BNP leaders who are interested in contesting in the upazila polls said they fear expulsion if they participate in the polls. That’s why they will wait till the last day of nomination submission for the party’s decision.

It was learnt that two meetings of BNP’s standing committee were suspended in the last two weeks.

Many BNP leaders said there might be a strategy behind suspension of the meeting. They said many grassroots leaders are interested in contesting in the polls as independent candidates. There is a discussion inside the party that the party might remain flexible towards those who will contest as independent. The top leadership of the party might decide not to give any decision regarding the matter right now.

BNP’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “We haven’t taken any decision over upazila polls as of now. The issue might be discussed if the standing committee’s meeting is held next week.”

Upazila Parishad elections will begin on 8 May. 15 April is the deadline for submission of nomination papers for this election of 152 upazila parishads in the first phase. This time online submission of nomination papers has been made mandatory. Elections will be held in four phases in 481 upazilas.