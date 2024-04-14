BNP grassroots still in dark about upazila polls
With only two days left before the deadline to submit nomination forms in the first phase of upazila election, BNP grassroots leaders are still in the dark about the party’s stance regarding participation in the polls.
This situation arises as BNP’s central leadership cannot yet decide over the issue. Although the issue was supposed to be settled at the meeting of the party's highest decision making body, standing committee, before Eid, the meeting did not even take place.
Many BNP leaders who are interested in contesting in the upazila polls said they fear expulsion if they participate in the polls. That’s why they will wait till the last day of nomination submission for the party’s decision.
It was learnt that two meetings of BNP’s standing committee were suspended in the last two weeks.
Many BNP leaders said there might be a strategy behind suspension of the meeting. They said many grassroots leaders are interested in contesting in the polls as independent candidates. There is a discussion inside the party that the party might remain flexible towards those who will contest as independent. The top leadership of the party might decide not to give any decision regarding the matter right now.
BNP’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “We haven’t taken any decision over upazila polls as of now. The issue might be discussed if the standing committee’s meeting is held next week.”
Upazila Parishad elections will begin on 8 May. 15 April is the deadline for submission of nomination papers for this election of 152 upazila parishads in the first phase. This time online submission of nomination papers has been made mandatory. Elections will be held in four phases in 481 upazilas.
Grassroots leaders interested, and worried
BNP participated in upazila polls in 2014 after it boycotted the national election held on 5 January that year. The party also joined some local government elections initially after the 2018 polls. Later the party decided to boycott all local government elections.
It is BNP’s old stance not to participate in any polls held with Awami League in power. BNP boycotted the last general election held on 7 January. After the anti-government movement before the polls failed, the old stance of BNP leadership has become stronger. The BNP leadership has been maintaining their stance of not participating in any local government polls.
But the situation is a bit different in the upcoming election. The ruling Awami League has taken the strategy of not participating in the polls under party symbols. As a result, there would be no ‘boat’ candidate in the upazila polls. This strategy of the ruling party has affected the grassroots of BNP. Many leaders of the party have now become interested in contesting in the polls. Yet they fear disciplinary action if they join the polls going against the party decision.
BNP vice president Izadur Rahman wants to contest as an independent candidate in Gazipur Sadar upazila in the outskirts of Dhaka. He told Prothom Alo that he will wait for the party's decision till 15 April, the last day of submission of nomination papers.
If the party does not give any decision, he will discuss with the people of his locality and decide on the matter.
Rangpur's Pirgacha upazila BNP’s senior joint convener Afsar Ali is also waiting for the party's decision.
BNP leaders in six other districts including Brahmanbaria, Jashore, Dinajpur also said they are awaiting the party’s decision. These grassroots leaders feel that since Awami League is not contesting with its ‘boat’ symbol and has multiple contestants from the party everywhere, they will not have any 'unilateral' influence. Those leaders of the grassroots of BNP want to compete to take this chance.
Many grassroots leaders think the BNP will not participate in the polls as part of its earlier stance. But the BNP leaders should contest in the polls as independent candidates.
Two expelled BNP leaders contested in mayoral by-polls in Cumilla city corporation on 9 March. Although the duo was expelled from the party long ago, BNP’s local leaders and activists campaigned for the two leaders. But the BNP did not take any disciplinary action there. Some BNP leaders consider this as an indication.
BNP leadership ambivalent
BNP leaders think that turnout was low in the 12th general election on 7 January due to the party’s movement. Considering that reality, Awami League decided not to hold the upazila polls under party symbol. Despite the alleged failure of the movement, the BNP leaders consider Awami League’s not holding the upazila polls under party symbol as their success.
Awami League, however, attributes its plan to increase turnout as one of the main reasons behind their decision. Due to absence of ‘boat’ in the upazila polls, some top leaders of BNP are in favor of the opinion that BNP leaders participate in the polls as independent candidates.
A leader of BNP high-ups told Prothom Alo that there is also a discussion inside the party as to how much the popular grassroots leaders can be contained. The party leadership is a bit ambivalent over the decision considering the ground reality. That’s why the party is biding time.
That leader also said the BNP’s delay is part of a strategy.
He said the deadline to submit nomination forms draws near. The BNP leadership wants to see the extent of interest by the grassroots leaders about participating in the polls. The more the number of interested candidates, the more pressure BNP leadership will feel about the election.