AL candidate hopeful of winning, will accept result

Awami League mayoral candidate in Barishal City Corporation Abul Khair Abdullah said after casting his vote that he would accept the outcome of the election.
Abul Khair cast his vote at Barishal College polling centre at around 10:30am and expressed hope of winning the election while talking to journalists at around 10:45pm.
The ruling party candidate said voting is going on in a festive mood in the city and the turnout is encouraging.
The voters are coming to polling centres spontaneously and everyone is being able to exercise their franchise.
“I’m hopeful of winning if everything goes well. But I will accept whatever the result is. I am with the people of Barishal and will remain so,” Khair Abdullah said.
As news of sporadic incidents of scuffle among AL men were appearing from different polling centres, Khair asked the ruling party leaders-activists for restraint.
He said there is some internal feud among the ruling party councilor candidates in different wards and it might cause some chaos in a few areas.
He urged law enforcers to take necessary steps for any disruption.
Other mayoral candidates have brought out some allegations including that their polling agents were barred entry from polling stations.
Asked if the incumbent mayor Sadiq Abdullah, who is nephew of Khair Abdullah, has come to cast vote, the ruling party candidate said, “I would not comment on this issue.”
Asked about these allegations, the ruling party candidate said he does not have anything to say on it and the election commission and law enforcement agencies would look after these.
