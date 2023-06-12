AL candidate hopeful of winning, will accept result

Awami League mayoral candidate in Barishal City Corporation Abul Khair Abdullah said after casting his vote that he would accept the outcome of the election.

Abul Khair cast his vote at Barishal College polling centre at around 10:30am and expressed hope of winning the election while talking to journalists at around 10:45pm.

The ruling party candidate said voting is going on in a festive mood in the city and the turnout is encouraging.

The voters are coming to polling centres spontaneously and everyone is being able to exercise their franchise.

“I’m hopeful of winning if everything goes well. But I will accept whatever the result is. I am with the people of Barishal and will remain so,” Khair Abdullah said.