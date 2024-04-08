AL singling out pro-democracy people and killing them: Mirza Fakhrul
Governing Bangladesh Awami League has not only killed democracy in the country, the party is now singling out pro-democracy people and killing them, alleged Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul on Monday.
He mentioned that Akram Hossain, 40, a member of Thakurgaon’s Haripur upazila unit Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, youth front of the key opposition, was killed in police torture today, Monday.
Jubo Dal leader Akram Hossain and four others were arrested by police around 9:00 pm on Sunday.
They were taken out of the police station to produce them before the court but Akram Hossain died there.
The police claimed Akram Hossain was not tortured. He was sick.
In a statement sent to the media, Mirza Fakhrul alleged that Akram Hossain died due to inhumane torture of police.
Condemning the incident, he said the killing of Akram Hossain once again proves that traditionally Awami League has a penchant for killing. They have not only killed democracy in the country, they are now singling out pro-democracy people and killing them.
Mirza Fakhrul further said they (Awami League) have been implementing a programme to root out the BNP and other opposition parties keeping the freedom and sovereignty of Bangladesh unprotected.
The BNP secretary general also alleged that the government has been doing this to shift people’s attention from the ongoing famine-like situation in the country.
He demanded the killers of Akram Hossain be brought to justice.
In a separate statement, he conveyed his Eid greetings to the Muslims of Bangladesh and around the globe.