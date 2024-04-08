AL singling out pro-democracy people and killing them: Mirza Fakhrul

Jubo Dal leader Akram Hossain and four others were arrested by police around 9:00 pm on Sunday.

They were taken out of the police station to produce them before the court but Akram Hossain died there.

The police claimed Akram Hossain was not tortured. He was sick.

In a statement sent to the media, Mirza Fakhrul alleged that Akram Hossain died due to inhumane torture of police.

Condemning the incident, he said the killing of Akram Hossain once again proves that traditionally Awami League has a penchant for killing. They have not only killed democracy in the country, they are now singling out pro-democracy people and killing them.