Raushan Ershad declares herself JaPa chairman

Raushan Ershad declared herself chairman of Jatiya Party today according to a press release signed by Raushan declaring herself the chairman was sent to the media today.
But other leaders of the party do not know of any such development.
JaPa leaders fear that the party might split as a result of this announcement by Raushan at a time when the party chairman GM Quader is visiting India.
JaPa secretary general and several other leaders said they don’t know anything about the announcement made by Raushan. The two leaders are at loggerheads for quite some time now.
“I Begum Raushan Ershad, MP, and founding co-chairman of Jatiya Party, hereby declare that I take charge of party chairman for sake of keeping the party moving at the decision and suggestion of the senior leaders of the party,” reads the press release signed by Raushan as party’s founding co-chairman and leader of the opposition in the parliament.
Raushan could not be reached for comment on the development. Golam Mosih, who is known as a close confidante of Raushan, could not be reached either for a comment.
Although Raushan said she took the charge as per suggestion and decision of leaders, JaPa secretary general Md Mujibul Haque (Chunnu) told Prothom Alo, “I don’t know anything about this matter. And there is no scope to take the charge of party chairman this way.”
The rift between Raushan and GM Quader in JaPa is becoming more evident with the election approaching. There is a discussion in the party that Raushan has a close tie with the Awami League government. GM Quader has been criticizing the government in recent days.
GM Quader went to India on 20 August. On 19 August, Raushan Ershad met prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Ganabhaban. During the meeting, Raushan announced that she would take part in the next general election under the current government. Within three days, she declared herself chairman of the party.
Meanwhile, GM Quader is supposed to return from India today.
JaPa co-chairman Kazi Feroz Rashid told Prothom Alo that some quarters are being involved in such activities to create a rift in the party.
Many JaPa leaders fear the party might split now.