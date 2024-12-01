It is proven cases against Tarique Rahman were conspiratorial: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed relief because of the acquittal of the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman in the 21 August grenade attack case.
Mirza Fakhrul said this in a statement sent to the media by BNP chairperson's media wing member Shyrul Kabir Khan from London on Sunday.
His remarks came hours after the High Court acquitted Tarique Rahman, Lutfozzaman Babar, former state minister for home affairs, and all other accused in the 21 August grenade attack case.
The High Court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain handed down the verdict.
Mirza Fakhrul said this verdict is evident that the Awami League government was politically motivated and accused Tarique Rahman in this case. Tarique Rahman faced the case legally against the allegations brought against him in this case, and he was acquitted by the High Court.
It was proved again by this historic verdict that all cases against Tarique Rahman were politically conspiratorial, he added.
Leaders and activists of BNP brought out a joy procession in front of the party’s Naya Paltan office in the capital following the High Court verdict.