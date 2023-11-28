Awami League allies confused over alliance 

Partners and allies of the Awami League are currently facing uncertainty regarding their participation in the 12th National Parliament election, with confusion over whether they will contest as part of a coalition or individually.

Although the ruling party has already announced candidates for 298 seats, formal discussions with the 14-party alliance and other allies have not taken place. This has led to ambiguity about whether the partners will be granted the boat symbol of the Awami League.

According to sources within the Awami League, 14-party members have received informal instructions to submit potential candidates' nominations, followed by discussions about the settlement. However, the partners are emphasising the need for consensus before proceeding.

Some leaders from participating parties have already submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission, while others are awaiting assurances of negotiations before doing so.